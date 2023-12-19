'This is not the end' Órale Street Food to finish up on Dame Street before Christmas

"The time has come to reassess."

There is even more closure news unfortunately as Órale Street Food truck have announced they are finishing up on Dame Street. The contemporary Mexican cuisine spot have been operating out of Pawn Shop for most of 2023, serving elevated versions of street food dishes, including oysters, pork belly, and tostadas.

They took to Instagram to share the news of their closure, and to hint at what could be coming next year.

"The time has come to reassess and look to a new challenge. Like a lot of other places currently, times are hard. This is not the end though. We are scheming away and excited for 2024 with the food truck as well as some other ideas. Stay tuned for updates or get in touch if you want to have a chat about anything. "

Órale went on to thank Pawn Shop for hosting them over the last few months, and to say that their last day of business would be Saturday, December 23rd. Until then they will be open from 5pm every day.

Here at Lovin we're big fans of what Órale are doing, and will be sorry to see them go from Dame Street. We will most definitely be keeping our eye out for wherever the pop up in 2024.

Unfortunately this is not the only closure news we have seen from Dublin hospitality businesses in the last few weeks. Kale + Coco announced they were closing in Stoneybatter, Viki's Artisan Pancakes are selling their food truck (albeit while looking for a more permanent space), and Hank's in Glasthule will finish up on December 31st.

Header images via Instagram / Órale Street Food

