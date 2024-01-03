Heartbreak Social Club makes €2 coffee deal a permanent fixture

Unheard of in this economy.

In an age where alternative milks, extra shots and syrup pumps can see the cost of your daily coffee skyrocket well up above a fiver, one Dublin café is pledging to keep their prices as low as the probability of you sticking to your hastily pledged new years resolutions.

A relatively new addition to Drury Street, the coffee shop at Heartbreak Social Club have decided to make their €2 coffee deal a permanent fixture.

The café initially launched the deal for December, in a bid to keep coffee prices low during a month where consumer expenditure is otherwise at an all time high. Now, as Dubliners find themselves in the throes of the January blues The Coffee Shop have confirmed their brews will come with a €2 price tag permanently, so no boomer can cite your caffeine habit as the reason you'll never be able to afford a house.

Alongside their tattooing, piercing and tooth gemming services, Heartbreak Social Club pour speciality brews from Pine Cone Coffee, a small batch roastery who strive to tell the story of each batch of beans from its country of origin. Several stages and a lot of care go into their roasting process, so you know you're not sacrificing the quality of your cup when copping Heartbreak's €2 deal.

The Coffee Shop is open at 25 Drury Street 7 days a week from 10:30am til 6:30pm - ideal if you're in dire need of a flattie later on in the evening and don't want to hit up one of the big chains.

