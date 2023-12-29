11 great Dublin comedy clubs for those in need of a laugh

If dry January is on the horizon for you, stand-up is a great way to enjoy a night out without having to get on the pints.

While Dublin has always enjoyed a thriving stand-up scene, in the years since the pandemic we've seen an influx of new clubs and there's potential to see live comedy every night of the week if your heart so desires. The rise of popularity in online sketches and short stand-up clips means the city's appetite for comedy is healthier than ever, with a great mix of established acts and rising stars on hand to satisfy the craving.

Comedy makes for a perfect date night, midweek activity or just a way to blow off steam in general. If you're looking for a laugh, here's a round up of 13 of the best comedy clubs in Dublin.

The Comedy Cellar

The International Bar

The Comedy Cellar is Ireland's first and longest running comedy club, housing the best and brightest of Irish funny business for over 30 years.

Shows take place every Wednesday at 8pm with a mix of upcoming and established acts on the lineup - nab yourself a ticket right here.

The International Comedy Club

Also hosted at the International, the International Comedy Club runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night (2 shows on Saturday) and is the ideal activity if you're in Dublin for the weekend. Hosted by Irish comedy veteran Simon O'Keeffe, line-ups are always immaculately curated and you're guaranteed a laugh. Tickets will set you back €15, and are available right here.

The Laughter Lounge

Eden Quay

The Laughter Lounge is Dublin's only dedicated comedy venue, with shows running every Friday and Saturday night. Doors open from 7pm and the shows kick off each night at 8:30pm.

You'll find top quality Irish and international acts performing here every weekend, with a free bottle of beer or wine included in the price of your ticket (€31 a head). There are also discounts available if you book via their website.

Advertisement

Cherry Comedy

Whelan's

Easily the best way to brighten up your Monday, Cherry Comedy has been running for 8 years in Whelan's of Wexford Street and in that time has seen performances from comedy legends Ardal O'Hanlon, Barry Murphy, Deirdre O'Kane, Joanne McNally and Dylan Moran to name a few. Tickets will set you back just €7 and are available via their website.

The Comedy Crunch

The Stag's Head

The Comedy Crunch runs downstairs in The Stag’s Head every Sunday and Monday evening, so it's the perfect way to finish one week and start another anew. Doors open at 8:15pm each evening and the shows are free. Yes. FREE.

You do, however, have the opportunity to make a donation at the end of the night if you enjoyed the gig. To be a good sport, and all. They also dole out free ice cream, which is pretty sweet.

Although if you want to get in at all, get in early. This place fills up fast.

Hysteria

Sin É

There's a lot of buzz around this Dublin-based comedy collective, who run an exciting array of nights out of Sin É on the quays. Enjoy the likes of Token Straight (a queer comedy show with one token straight performer on the night to balance things out), the Nerd Herd (a chance to see Dublin comics nerd out about their favourite topics) or Hysterical Women (a showcase of Ireland's hilarious female comedians) with 3-5 shows every week - tickets and more info available right here.

Stitches Comedy Club

Advertisement

Peadar Kearney's and The International

Another new comedy club for Dublin hosting gigs seven nights a week across two different city centre venues.

Most gigs hosted by Stitches take place at Peadar Kearney's on bustling Dame Street, and see huge acts like Deirdre O'Kane, Dave McSavage and Mark Normand dropping in to perform alongside up-and-coming Dublin comics.

Tuesday's Stand Up on the Spot gigs take place at the International and see stand-up mixed with improv - comedians are challenged to come up with a new comedy routine on the spot based on topics presented to them by the audience.

Tickets are priced between €10 and €15 depending on the night - except for Wednesdays, a new material show at Peadar Kearney's where the audience are encouraged to pay what they want.

More info and tickets available right here.

Craic Den

The Workman's Club

With shows running 5 nights a week, Craic Den is a hugely popular destination for stags, hens and people visiting Dublin. Despite being a relatively new club they've already enjoyed huge success, notably their tv show on Virgin Media over the summer - the series showcased some of Ireland's best up and coming talent and was a huge boost for live comedy. Tickets and more info on Craic Den available right here.

Ha’Penny Comedy Club

Ha'Penny Bridge Inn

One of Dublin's most iconic club nights where many legendary Irish comedians got their first start, the Ha'Penny run shows every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday in the heart of the city. It's the perfect place to catch acts before they hit the big time - tickets and more info available right here.

Advertisement

Inn Jokes

Patriot's Inn Kilmainham

Hosted by award-winning comedian and broadcaster Colm O'Regan on the last Wednesday of every month, Inn Jokes strikes the balance of having a great neighbourhood feel while also booking some of Ireland's most established acts. Tickets and more info available right here.

Comedy Anseo

Camden Street

Anseo has always been a go-to venue for comedy, and the Wednesday night gigs have recently enjoyed a glow-up with hosts Richie Bree and Colm McGlinchey at the helm bringing you the best of Irish and international acts every week. Tickets start from just €6 and are available right here.

Did we miss out your favourite comedy club? Let us know and we'll add them to the list!

READ NEXT:

- 16 Dublin spots where you can go for food and a boogie

- Our top 7 food and drink trend predictions for Ireland in 2024

- 12 Dublin bakeries we'd wake up at the crack of dawn for