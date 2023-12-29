16 Dublin spots where you can go for food and a boogie

Why move on somewhere new when you can get both in one spot?

I don't know about you, but when I go out for a bop, I'm going to need some sustenance. You wouldn't expect wedding guests to perform their best "Step Up" routine without their meat or fish first would you? Frankly, the same goes for any night out, and while it's annoying to have to move locations, luckily there are plenty of Dublin spots that can do both.

We're not even talking about the myth and legend that are the burgers that are allegedly made in Dicey's - if you've ever had one, do get in touch, we're dying to hear your thoughts - but places that go from sit down meal, to dance-floor in the space of a few hours. Whether it's a bar doing pub grub, a karaoke location offering dinner service, or a basement below a sushi restaurant, trust us, you can get both needs satiated in the one spot. Now if only there was somewhere that did dinner, boogieing, and served up takeaway style food at the end of the night - someone who is business savvy really ought to get on that idea.

If you're in charge of booking your next big night out, make it easier on yourself by going to one of these Dublin spots perfect for some food and getting your freak on.

Bootleg

Drury Street, Dublin 2

The hippest new venue in Dublin is Bootleg, a vibey wine bar with small plates to keep the hunger at bay while you dance the night away, Dua Lipa style.

You can delve into the fine wines, plates of gambas, flatbreads, and oysters galore, whilst also having ample room for a boogie, all without having to leave the cloak of this new disco sanctuary for even a minute.

If you're sick of all your regular haunts for a night on the town, Bootleg is a winner.

Go for? A routine breaker

Bootleg opens Wednesday to Saturday - you can make a booking here.

Hyde

Lemon Street, Dublin 2

Hyde opened in the heart of Dublin city centre back in 2022, a four-storey space comprising of a sleek café, contemporary Asian restaurant, chic terrace, and stylish rooftop bar. The Asian-style restaurant Gekko is headed up by award-winning chef and Culinary Director, Karl Whelan, serving a contemporary bistro menu made to change with the seasons.

The nightclub portion of this venue, naturally called SEEK (see what they did there) opened in May of this year, an over-25s disco heaven that aims to provide a space for dancing well into the wee hours while maintaining a sophisticated atmosphere with its high-end, chic furnishings and décor choices.

Hyde and SEEK are also available to hire for events, with catering available for groups of between 10 and 600 people.

Go for? A Carrie Bradshaw style night on the town

SEEK opens late on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

L'Gueuleton

Fade Street, Dublin 2

One of the few French restaurants in Dublin is also known for its energetic nightlife. You wouldn't think it when passing the sweet and quaint red brick exterior, with wooden benches that later transforms into a smoking area, but L'Gueuleton is hugely popular for its tunes, always a reliable safe space for those who's music taste never quite evolved past noughties or early 2010s (my sweet spot of choice).

L'Gueuleton does a full dinner menu, with French classics such as moules mariniere and steak frites (what better meal is there to keep your strength up for some twist and shouting) so you don't need to worry about hanger striking in the middle of your boogie sesh.

Their wine list is extensive, the perfect gateway for a night of getting it down on the dance floor.

Go for? Some well needed carbs ahead of a dance

L'Gueuleton stays open late on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ukiyo

Exchequer Street, Dublin 2

Some of the tastiest sushi you will find in Dublin is whipped up in Exchequer Street restaurant Ukiyo.

Even if you're not a raw fish enthusiasts like myself, there are tons of options on the Ukiyo menu, including bao buns, sliders, and waffles, as well as plenty of veggie and vegan options.

With sharing plates, otoshi, and the option to choose how many pieces of a certain dish you want, you can really choose exactly how much food you want - as a believer in fuelling your body ahead of a boogie, you don't want to stuff yourself, but a little soakage is essential.

Ukiyo serves food until late in the evening before clearing their tables away so you can bust a move or two.

Go for? A plate of the Spider Roll norimaki

Ukiyo opens daily until late.

The Big Romance

Parnell Street, Dublin 1

One of Dublin's most popular haunts for a drink has to be The Big Romance. Based on Parnell Street, the vibes are always impeccable here, thanks to the live music and room for dancing. Its only downfall is perhaps that given its popular position as a night-time destination, it's always full.

The beer menu is ever-changing, and while there is a signature cocktail menu available, if it doesn't have your favourite drink on the menu, the bar can make it for you provided they have all the ingredients - so don't be shy about asking.

As for the food offering, Dublin's most beloved dish is on the menu in fifteen variations, including veggie and vegan options - pizza. The best kind of sharing food, this city has proven itself time and time again to be obsessed with pizza, evident by the sheer amount of pizzerias on every corner. You're never further than a garlic dip throw from somewhere serving the good stuff, and Gardiner Street's One Society is providing the pies on offer.

Always wanted to have a night out like the one the beauty contestants do in Miss Congeanility (beer, pizza, dancing)? The Big Romance has got you covered.

Go for? A cheese pull between songs

The Big Romance opens late Tuesday through to Saturday.

The Jar

Wexford Street, Dublin 2

Another bar that feeds into Dublin's love and affection for pizza is The Jar, even offering bottomless pizza on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays if you're desire for a boogie strikes on a school night.

The Jar also serves wings and burgers, in other words, the ideal kind of food for a night out stomping.

As for music, this Wexford Street bar has a DJ on the decks, playing dance classics from the likes of Avicii, Sia, and David Guetta, as well as more recent radio hits.

I've often found myself walking that unknowable stretch that encompasses Camden, Wexford, and Aungier Street in search of somewhere for a boogie, and The Jar is always a winner (even if it does have the ability to make me feel about 20 years older than I am).

Go for? Decade old tunes you swear only came out two years ago

The Jar opens late on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 12.00 on Wednesdays, 1.00 on Thursdays, and 23.0o on Sundays.

Marrakesh

Capel Street, Dublin 1

If you don't just want to boogie, but sing as well, then Marrakesh, in the 22nd coolest neighbourhood in the world according to Time Out in 2022, Capel Street is a great all-in-one venue.

The website describes Marrakesh as where "Moroccan heritage meets pop culture fun", meaning you can sit down for a delicious and authentic meal and then stretch those vocal chords for a few rounds of the 80s and 90s best hits.

Marrakesh's executive chef Aziz is a Morocco native, and has been learning the secrets and tricks of the cuisine since a very young age, with his grandmother as his guide. Believing that music and food go hand in hand, the Dublin 1 restaurant has been inviting patrons to eat and boogie for over five years now, with belly dancing and jazz also available if you're too shy to partake in the karaoke.

Go for? Your pop-star moment

Marrakesh opens seven days a week - you can make a booking enquiry here.

Café en Seine

Dawson Street, Dublin 2

The Parisian street garden that is Café en Scenes is a go-to spot for food and a boogie in Dublin city centre. It has it all - great snacks and bites, an expansive space where you can nab a table to rest those tired feet, or dance amongst the throngs of people, heel pain be damned.

The music is the kind you can sing along to, which depending on what kind of night you're looking for, is an important distinction to make. None of this mindless bopping to unce unce unce (if that's you're thing, more power to you, you're probably a much cooler person than me).

Before the venue turns into a night club, you can opt for a whole sit-down dinner - a rotisserie chicken or double smash burger will provide great soakage for a night out - or just order some antipasto or bar snacks to nibble on before you start sinking the vodka soda limes (although I'd implore you to try the cocktails, because Café en Seine makes some great ones).

Go for? A glam night on the town

Café en Seine opens late on Friday and Saturday nights.

Hang Dai

Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2

One of the coolest restaurants to open up in recent years is Hang Dai. This futuristic Chinese/Asian restaurant and bar not only serves some of the most delicious and creative food on the southside of the Liffey, it also provides a space to boogie later on in the evening.

From the moment you step into Hang Dai, you're transported somewhere that doesn't resemble Dublin at all. As well as the likes of Astopia, Hang Dai has a space kind of theme, where you dine and drink in what looks like a vibey subway station. They serve everything from street food, including their famous cheeseburger spring rolls, to wholesome mains such as chilli bean hot pot, or Irish wagyu, ensuring you won't come away from your meal hungry.

As for the music, the restaurant's massive love for vinyl and analog sounds has led to a detailed focus on Hi-Fi and acoustics. Hang Dai has a custom built sound system, an isolated DJ booth, an acoustically treated room, and even a "Saturday Night Fever" dance-floor on the ceiling.

DJs such as Fett Burger, Bjorn Torske, Donna Leake, Monk One, and Jeremy Spellacey, to name but a few, have all taken to the decks in Hang Dai, and we're sure they have a class line-up coming for 2024.

Go for? One of the best audiophile locations in Dublin

Hang Dai opens until late Tuesday through to Sunday.

The Bernard Shaw

Drumcondra, Dublin 9

While it is hard not to lament the passing and demolition of The Bernard Shaw on South Richmond Street, we can be grateful that the Drumcondra iteration lives on and keeps the legacy of a good place for food and music alive.

With Eatyard at their disposal, there's no shortage of vendors to choose from - the current line-up includes Pastiamo Truckttoria, El Fuego, Village Pizza, Gaucho's Dog, Janets, and Nice Burger.

As for entertainment, there are games, karaoke, drag brunches, and plenty of space to be dancing below the disco ball, with a cocktail or beer in hand. The Bernard Shaw has been a reliable Dublin location for food and a boogie for many years, and we have no doubt this legacy is set to continue into 2024.

Go for? Girl dinner

The Bernard Shaw seven days a week until late.

Opium

Wexford Street, Dublin 2

Opium is a go-to day-to-night venue in Dublin, based in the heart of the city, and with ample space for a full sit-down meal, as well as pulling some sweet Disco Stu moves afterwards.

The venue spans across three floors, serving a fusion of Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai food, with portion sizes that are extremely generous and will not leave you wanting (if you're into duck, their Mekong duck was bursting with flavour, served in a rich but not sickly basil sauce).

Opium's heated terrace known as the Botanical Garden is an ideal location to go for some post-dinner cocktails, curated by expert mixologists, where you can spend an hour or two before moving into their nightclub, and this is where those of you who love nothing more than feeling that unce unce unce should head to.

Go for? Dinner, drinks, and dancing - the whole package

Check out all that Opium has to offer on their website here.

Cat & Cage

Drumcondra, Dublin 9

The Cat & Cage may appear like your typical run of the mill pub, based on Drumcondra Road Upper, one you might pass by without a second glance, but inside it's got everything you need to break it down, and has even been in operation for over 300 years.

Pub grub is on the menu, the best kind of food when you're preparing for a late night of dancing, with the likes of pizzas, burgers, and sliders to choose from. Hand-crafted cocktails or draught beers will be the source of your liquid courage, before you head upstairs to "Cat Sounds", where the night can really begin.

Cat & Cage unveiled "Cat Sounds" in September, a new karaoke and multi-media bar which definitely secures this spot as a place to eat and dance.

Go for? Your Leona Lewis moment

If you're looking to book one of the karaoke rooms at Cat & Cage, you can do so here.

Yamamori

South Great George's Street, Dublin 2

Yamamori's southside location has been kicking around since 1995, a haven for tempura, sushi, and all things Japanese grill for almost 30 years in this city.

Food arrives at your table as it is cooked, so it is at its absolute freshest, and the venue is nothing short of cool, with stained glass booths, manga art and quirky lanterns hanging from the ceilings. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend the ramen ahead of a boogie (two words: slosh slosh) Yamamori does some of the best in the city, and if you just can't resist, you're given a jug of broth separately so you're in full control of how much you have.

Once you're stuffed with as much japas as you possibly dare (there's always room for one last California roll), you can head down to the basement, called Izakaya, which operates Wednesday to Sunday, with a DJ on the decks from 23.00 until close.

Go for? Japas

Izakaya Basement stays open until 2.30.

Wigwam

Middle Abbey Street, Dublin 1

The artist formerly known as Twisted Pepper, is an all-purpose venue, serving as an after-work locaysh or weekend hotspot since 2016. Known for hosting drag brunches that will leave your cheeks sore from smiling and laughing, the rum-focused bar also has a ping pong set-up in the basement, outdoor seating, and a rooftop.

If you're saving your boogie-ing for later on in the evening, you can get a full meal at this Wigwam, be that one of their homemade pizzas, or their bites and sides, which includes yuca fries, cheese puffballs, and Brazilian coxinhas.

This hip café bar hybrid turns up the music the later into the evening it gets and also starts to mix up cocktails, such as the old reliables: margs, pina coladas, cosmos, as well as a dedicated section for rum-based drinks.

They also do drink deals, including three shots for €16 (a bargain in this expensive city).

Go for? The drink deals

Wigwam stays open late on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Storyteller

Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin 2

A night of dancing doesn't always have to take place under disco lights - sometimes it can be a nod of the head or a sway of the shoulders to some live music, and one of the Dublin's best 2023 openers, The Storyteller, provides just that.

Owned by the same lads as Griolladh, Jack Brennan and Jacob Long took over what was formerly known as Becky Morgans and have turned it into a music and storytelling venue, which naturally, given the success of the toastie business, has some great bites to prepare you for the entertainment.

While my dream of The Storyteller serving Griolladh sandwiches unfortunately has never come to fruition, you can order the plates of curry chip croquettes, mussels, and maple bacon ribs, as well as your classic pub grub finds like burgers, salads, and the ever popular club.

The Storyteller isn't a huge space, complete with snugs which gives it an intimate and somewhat private feeling, the perfect ambience to become the pub's namesake.

Go for? Live music

The Storyteller opens until 23.30 seven days a week.

McGowan's

Phisboro, Dublin 7

Dublin 7's worst kept secret for a great night out is McGowan's.

A go-to for those who love sports, crowds flock towards the Phisboro pub for wings and beer, glued to the television screens and yelping with delight or defeat at routine intervals, depending on who's side you'e on.

Later into the evening, the venue is illuminated by laser lights, completely transforming from the hearty pub it is by day, to a trendy nightclub, complete with a late bar and DJs on the decks.

Go for? Day drinking that turns into a night out

McGowan's opens Wednesday to Sunday until late.

Eating some great food and going for a boogie becomes easy at great spots like these in Dublin - let us know your favourite place to do it all at [email protected].

Header images via Instagram / Ukiyo / Cafe en Seine / Hyde

