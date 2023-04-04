6 Dublin spots where you can get Hot Cross Buns over Easter

Easter weekend is upon us and that only means one thing: Hot Cross Buns.

Okay, it actually means a few things, chocolate eggs and roast dinners and such, but there's got to be a focus on hot cross buns. We've been waiting all year to dive into that sweet spiced pastry. If you've also been waiting to tear into one, these are the spots in Dublin where you'll find some hot cross buns this Easter weekend.

Farmhouse Café

Location: Walkinstown

These bad boys are bound to fly off the shelves, so don't wait too long before going to try one. Farmhouse Café closes on weekends but opens 8am to 3pm between Monday and Friday.

No Messin' Bakery

Location: Stoneybatter

The self proclaimed buttery love child of Proper Order Coffee Company, No Messin' Bakery does exactly what it says; no messin'. So it's no wonder that they would be picking up the Easter mantle by dropping some fresh hot cross buns for the people of Dublin 7 and beyond.

Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

Of course one of Dublin's most famous bakeries would have a selection of hot cross buns. Like their other baked goods, these bad boys are likely to sell out quick, so make sure you get down early on whatever day you choose to get them.

Two Boys Brew

Location: Phibsborough

Open all Easter weekend, you can some whopper hot cross buns at Two Boys Brew, made fresh in-store, from Wednesday. These HXBs are also already selling at Two Boys Brew's newest spot Milo's if you just can't wait for one.

Scéal Bakery

Location: Fumbally Lane

If you want a hot cross bun from Scéal (and we highly recommend you pay them a visit) you'll have to stop by on Saturday 8th as they're opening their bakery especially for Easter. While they are open from 10am until 1pm, I've stood in many a queue for Scéal only for half their goodies to be cleaned out, so make like the early bird if you're serious about hot cross buns.

Il Valentino

Location: Grand Canal Dock

This café and bakery is one of my favourites in Dublin, and they're already selling Hot Cross Buns ahead of the upcoming Easter bank holiday. Il Valentino opens until 7pm on weekdays and weekends, which gives you plenty of time to drop by for a something sweet.

We wish you all a happy Easter and hope you get your hands on some lovely hot cross buns in Dublin over the next few days.

Header images via Instagram/no.messin.bakery & /farmhousecafedublin

