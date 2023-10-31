10 things to do in Dublin if you're off for mid-term this week

We have to take our hats off to the teachers.

If those stints of homeschooling in the depths of the pandemic taught us anything, it's that keeping a classroom in check is not an easy job.

As parents across Ireland dust off the trick-or-treat bags and put final touches on Halloween costumes ahead of tonight, the nation's teachers are taking a well deserved break. It's taking a lot of intense positive energy, but we're finding a way to be happy for them.

If you find yourself in Dublin looking for something to do this mid-term week, we've got you covered with everything from active hikes to chilled out coffee mornings. Treat yo self.

10. A scenic hike

If you're looking for a Dublin walk you might not have done before, take yourself on the DART out to Shankill for this 12.2 kilometre loop trail with panoramic views of Killiney Bay, the Sugarloaf and the Dublin Mountains. You'll also discover the Scalp (a glacial outflow formed at the end of the last Ice Age) and the former Ballycorus Lead Mine site. More info on route options and what to expect is available right here.

9. A trip to IMMA

Make the most of your time off by enjoying one of the amazing exhibitions currently on display at the Irish Museum of Modern Art. At the moment you can catch Kind Words Can Never Die, a site-specific installation created by Navine G. Dossos for the IMMA Courtyard aiming to marry our internal and external worlds, and inspire new ways to examine the intimate effects of climate change.

8. A quiet coffee

There are so many to choose from, but a few of our fave spots for a midweek flattie include.

Or wherever your own favourite haunt may be! This is your week after all.

7. Get your nails done

Go wild. Get a cheeky bitta nail art. Relax while your nail tech works magic on your cuticles. Spend the rest of the day tapping surfaces with your new talons and taking cheeky snaps for Insta. It's the ultimate act of self love.

6. See a Show

The Abbey Theatre

Nancy Harris’s new romantic comedy Somewhere Out There You runs at the Abbey until this Wednesday, and has been praised for its fast paced dialogue and all-encompassing romance. You can see our review of the show right here, and nab a ticket for yourself here to see what all the fuss is about.

5. A bookshop rummage

Pick yourself up a novel to sink your teeth into, and take your time choosing - there's nothing like a good rummage through a bookshop when you've got time to spare. Perhaps you're in the mood for revisiting a Stephen King OG for the season that's in it, or a deep dive into Britney's life in her own words? Whatever genre you seek, you'll find something in one of Dublin's great independent bookshops.

4. Día de Muertos

The Well, Stephen's Green

The spooky times keep on rollin' well into November with The Well's Día de Muertos celebration, featuring a live performance from Latin band La María, DJ Mario Romo on the decks and a cash prize for the best Catrina costume. There are plenty more spots celebrating the Day of the Dead across Dublin - you can see our full list right here.

Image via Eventbrite

3. See some comedy

On any given night of the week, there's live stand-up happening in Dublin with big names regularly dropping in to perform alongside up-and-comers. It's a great midweek activity and the kind of thing you can always head along to on your own if you're ridin' solo - our full list of comedy nights in Dublin is right here.

2. Tea and sandwiches at The Pepper Pot

Located in the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre on South William Street, find out more over on their Instagram.

Treat yourself to tea from a dainty floral china cup accompanied by some of the best sandwiches you'll find in the city at the always charming Pepper Pot Café inside the Powerscourt Town Centre. The café is best known for its pear and bacon sambo (a must-try) but there's so much more on offer and the surroundings are truly blissful with unmatched people-watching potential. For a real dream day, we recommend a browse around Powerscourt's specialist boutiques and antique jewellers before lunch.

1. Explore the National Botanic Gardens

Located in Glasnevin, more info right here.

Home to over 15,000 plant species from habitats worldwide, the Botanic Gardens provides an oasis of green in the middle of Dublin and is the dream location for a leisurely stroll. Founded in 1795, the Gardens will have you feeling like you're in a promenading scene from Bridgerton with their curvilinear glasshouses, meticulously pruned rose bushes and tasteful water features. A particularly beautiful spot for a date, but also great for a solo ramble. Entry is free.

Via heritageireland.ie

How will you be spending your mid-term? Let us know if we missed out your go-to way to unwind!

Header images via Instagram / immaireland / onekindafolkcoffee

