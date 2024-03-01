The 7 best bookshops to pick up your next read in Dublin

Get yourself some reading material that will make you forget all about TikTok for a little while.

World Book Day is fast approaching, and in a world that's increasingly going digital, it's nice to pay homage to paperbacks every now and again.

If you're currently without anything to read, not to worry, Dublin has some great bookshops that are worth taking a gander into, particularly in the city centre, which is hardly surprising for a place so rich in literary history. From stores spanning several floors, to cosy nooks budding with merch, second-hand treasure troves with books stacked in the dozens, to airy bright shops absolutely stuffed with the newest best-sellers, these are the best bookshops that Dublin has to offer.

7. The Secret Bookstore

Wicklow Street, Dublin 2, more info here

The term hidden gem gets thrown around a lot in this city, so much so that it's a little bit of a parody at this point. Nevertheless, some truly great spots remain off the beaten path, places you'd almost miss entirely if you didn't know where to look. The Secret Bookstore is one such spot, narrowly tucked away between Nourish and L'occitane on Wicklow Street. They sell tons of new books, as well as secondhand, a location you'd happily get lost in on purpose.

On Thursdays The Secret Bookstore stays open until 19:30, but every other day they are open 11:00 to 18:30. A truly unique bookshop, and definitely one of the best in Dublin.

6. The Gutter Bookshop

Railway Road, Dalkey & Cow's Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, more info here

We got a fright last year when owner of The Gutter Bookshop, Bob, took to socials to announce his intention to sell the store after 14 years, in order to focus on his own writing. Thankfully it was bought by Dubray Books, and both locations continue to operate, Shrek-green exterior intact.

Named after the famous Oscar Wilde quote "We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars" The Gutter Bookshop is a small literary haven, and despite being one of the younger bookshops on this list, it has already achieved classic status, with a steady stream of customers coming in and out of their two locations, which are both based in tourist populated areas of the city.

The Dalkey shop opens 10:00 to 18:00 Monday to Saturday, and 12:00 to 17:00 on Sundays, while the Temple Bar location opens 10:00 to 18:30 Monday to Saturday, and 12:00 to 18:00 on Sundays.

5. Hodges Figgis

Dawson Street, Dublin 2, more info here

While Hodges Figgis is now owned by Waterstones, it's also Dublin's longest functioning book shop, first established in 1768.

There is no doubt that it is one of the best bookshops in Dublin; not to sound like Harry Styles when he was talking about filming Don't Worry Darling, but Hodges Figgis just "feels" like a bookshop. There's such a huge selection of books, no matter what you like to read, and it separates its books into categories, with a pointed focus on Irish literature. In fact, they claim to have the largest selection of books relating to Ireland in the world, and it's easy to believe.

I've gone through many of their loyalty cards in the 5+ years I've been shopping within the dark green shop, and I've been gifted multiple gift cards with the gold H and F overlapped, so clear is my devotion to the store.

Hodges Figgis opens from 9:00 every day except Sundays, when it opens at 11:00.

4. Chapters

Parnell Street, Dublin 1, more info here

Three of our favourite Sunday activities include a visit to the local bookshop, a gossip session over our oat flat whites, and a mosey around the garden centre. Well it turns out you can do all three in one location, as garden shop and café Arboretum Home & Gardens has just opened in the upstairs of Chapters on Parnell Street.

It was touch and go in 2022 when Chapters revealed they were closing down. An institution of Irish literature, we were naturally reluctant to see it go, and over the moon when we learned they had been taken over by news owners and would resume serving the Irish people their literary needs once more.

A home to books both new and old, any bookworm in the city no doubt has spent an inconceivable amount of time browsing the shelves. Now with the new café upstairs, it would be easy to spend a whole day in there.

Chapters Bookstore opens Monday to Saturday between 9:00 and 18:00, and on Sunday from 12:00 until 18:00.

3. Books Upstairs

D'Olier Street, Dublin 2, more info here

Sitting bright blue and stark on D'Olier Street is the stunning Books Upstairs, a Dublin bookshop that boasts a wide selection of fiction, both old and new.

There is nothing cold or sterile about BU - everything is highly personalised if you lean in, with the option to order a book bundle based on your reading habits, or to go on a "blind date" with a book, where you get a snippet about the protagonist, but the cover and book title is completely concealed from you. It adds the fun back into reading, particularly if you've been stuck in a slump (there's no shame in that, every avid reader has been there).

While book browsing it's important to stay caffeinated - bookworms and coffee go hand-in-hand - and upstairs at Books Upstairs, you will find a sweetest little café, to ensure your bright eyed and bushy tailed while you read blurb after blurb in search of your next read. Or, you know, buy every one that tickles your fancy like myself.

Books Upstairs opens Monday to Saturday between 10:00 and 18:00, and on Sundays from 13:00 to 17:00. The café is open Tuesday - Saturday between 10:30 and 16:30.

2. The Last Bookshop

Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2, more info here

I am not a kindle gal, I will always be a paperback gal. But I've learned throughout the last couple of years that it's simply not realistic to buy every book you want; not in this cost of living crisis anyway, and who has the home of their own to be stocking them all either? There are parts of my bedroom wall I haven't seen in years given the towers of books in my TBR pile.

The Last Bookshop is a second-hand haven, where books are not going to break the bank, and you can lose hours looking through the stacks and stacks of novels in their possession, separated into all different categories, the kind of organised chaos that I, as someone who identifies with both terms, can relate to.

Plus, if you walk all the way through The Last Bookshop, you arrive at the Cake Café on Pleasants Street, the perfect location to settle yourself into a new story. The worst-kept secret in Dublin, the café is constantly full of readers.

The Last Bookshop opens until 17:00 seven days a week.

1. The Winding Stair

Lower Ormond Quay, Dublin 1, more info here

The Winding Stair bookshop, named after a Yeats' poem, is one of Ireland's longest surviving independent bookstores, selling both new fiction and second-hand books, and has a lovely restaurant upstairs if you fancy getting stuck into your new purchase. WS prides themselves on their unique collection, selling more niche books that you’re not likely to find everywhere else, as well as a selection of literary magazine. They also regularly host book launches if you're a sucker for getting your novels signed by the author.

Plus with a view of the Liffey and the iconic Ha'penny Bridge, which you can enjoy from their upstairs restaurant, you'd be forgiven for spending a couple hours in this gorgeous location. The Winding Stair also has an online shop if you can’t make it into their store but still want to support an independent business.

Given the conflict happening in Palestine at the moment, you might be looking to read up on it, and The Winding Stair has a whole reading list where you can educate yourself further.

The Winding Stair bookshop opens from 10:30 to 18:00 Monday to Saturday, and between 12:00 and 18:00 on Sunday.

Do you think we missed any bookshops? Let us know at [email protected].

