13 of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Dublin

Mezze for our mates.

Dublin’s offering in terms of Levantine cuisine has been upped significantly in recent years, whether it’s a lunchtime falafel or a blow-out mixed grill feast you’re in the market for.

The city’s roster of Middle Eastern restaurants tick a variety of boxes – many of these spots are very affordable, with great set menus and mezze platters that’ll leave you feeling stuffed and satiated. A good few on this list offer BYOB, so you don’t have to fork out on a pricey marked-up bottle to accompany your dinner. Finally, Middle Eastern food is arguably the best cuisine if you’re working with a fussy/adventurous eater combo. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t get excited about a shawarma or kebab, and meanwhile if you’re looking to try something new there are molasses, tabbouleh and vine leaves on hand to ensure your tastebuds are taken on an adventure. There are also vegetarian and vegan options that extend far beyond the mushroom risotto sitting sadly at the bottom of a menu you might usually encounter.

If you’re looking for a hearty feed that makes you feel warm and cared for, feast your eyes on our round up of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Dublin.

13. Shaku Maku

Shaku Maku is located in Rathmines. Keep up with them via Instagram.

If Shaku Maku feels like it naturally just rolls off your tongue, it should do – it translates as “what’s the story?”, and this homely spot slots right in with the soul and mannerisms of Dublin.

Shaku Maku is all about showcasing the culture of the Middle East, with dishes from the entire Levant region- Jordan, Iraq, Lebonan, Palestine, Syria and Turkey all featuring on the menu. Palestinian-born owner Adnan Shabab prides himself on showcasing the rich culture of these countries, using techniques he learned from family and friends in his native Gaza.

The menu features a mix of vegetarian and meaty dishes, with a few tasty vegan options thrown in too such as their vegetable fritters, vegetable mnazaleh (veg, chickpeas and potatoes in a spicy sauce served with flatbread) and monks salad (grilled aubergine, tomatoes and peppers in a lemon and olive oil dressing). The walls are adorned with kitschy Arabic posters from days gone by, with the intention of giving punters a taste of Middle Eastern culture and history.

Via Instagram/shakumakudublin

12. Damascus Gate

Damascus Gate is located on Camden Street. More info via their website.

Known and loved for its hefty portions of food that hugs the soul, Damascus Gate has a real family feel with warm, friendly service and an aroma of fresh herbs and grilled meats welcoming you inside. The chefs at Damascus Gate are from Syria and Lebanon with decades of experience under their belts, and everything they plate up is fresh and thoughtfully prepared. If you’re sharing with a pal, there’s a good variety of mezze platters, while slow-cooked, beautifully seasoned meats populate the main courses.

Via Facebook/Damascus Gate Restaurant

11. Silk Road Café

Silk Road Café is located on Castle Street (off Dame Street). Keep up with them via Instagram.

Bear with us. We know the world of fury the utterance of the term “hidden gem”, can unleash, but this darling diner really is hidden away in plain sight inside the Chester Beatty library, accompanying a museum of Asian artefacts. Silk Road has some great unique offerings like its Afternoon Tea With A Twist, which is influenced by the collection in the Chester Beatty Library. You won’t find scones and finger sandwiches, but instead sweet and savoury treats from more than 15 countries: Palestinian chicken, falafel, sweet corn fritter, Persian love cakes, mango mousse and Indian burfi. Silk Road also host Palestinian cooking classes and have a very reasonable midweek meal deal, offering a main course, cake and glass of wine for just €17.

Via Instagram/silkroadcafeie

10. Rotana

Rotana has locations in Portobello and on Parnell Street. Keep up with them via Instagram.

One of Dublin’s most popular Lebanese restaurants, Rotana was opened by owner Mohammed Abuissa in 2008 and has gone from strength to strength since. With a wide array of accolades under its belt and the added bonus of being BYOB, Rotana is known for its hefty mixed BBQ grills to share, and its excellent set menu offering two courses for just €26.90, seven nights a week. A great place to head if you want a night out that won’t break the bank, but where you’ll still be well looked after and cared for.

Via Instagram/rotanacafedublin

9. The Cedar Tree

The Cedar Tree is located on St. Andrew’s Street. Keep up with them via Instagram.

The Cedar Tree is Dublin’s longest established Lebanese restaurant, standing tall for almost 40 years on Andrew’s Street and not changing much in the time since. Alongside halal meats and pomegranate streaked hummus you can expect the occasional belly dance performance, adding to the authentic, family feel of this place. The Cedar Tree has held its own in a part of town where food can be pricey, serving up homely, lovingly prepared dishes at very reasonable prices. If you’ve walked past this spot for years and never ventured in, a visit is definitely in order.

Via Instagram/cedartree_dublin

8. Fayrouz

Fayrouz is located on Cork Street. Keep up with them via Instagram.

When Dublin 8-ers outline the multiple reasons why they love living in Dublin 8 so much, Fayrouz is high up on the list for many. Priding itself on its modern twist on classic Middle Eastern favourites, Fayrouz has a varied menu with the main focus being on Lebanese dishes and their famous mini shawarmas, served up to be carved and stuffed into a pita by the customer. This Cork Street gem ranks highly for its warm, friendly service, tender meats and the added bonus that it’s BYOB. A true neighbourhood gem offering great bang for your buck.

Via Instagram/fayrouzrestaurantdublin

7. Bethlehem

Bethlehem is located in Rathmines. Keep up with them via Instagram.

One of those restaurants that reminds you food isn’t just sustenance – it’s culture, it’s family, it’s how you show love. Located on a small side street in Rathmines at the spot formerly occupied by Shakshuka, Palestinian culture is central to everything that comes out of the kitchen and adorns the walls at Bethlehem. The vibe is intimate and cosy, like you’ve been invited in to dine at someone’s home, and the food follows suit. Every dish tells a story, whether it’s the herby tabbouleh or the delicate, sweet traditional desserts. Lots of great dishes for sharing, and amazing vegan and vegetarian options too.

Via Instagram/bethlehem.restaurant

6. Umi

Umi has multiple locations across Dublin. Keep up with them via Instagram.

Everybody knows what Umi’s about at this stage – a lunchtime staple for Dubliners, with fresh, golden brown falafel and creamy batons of halloumi leading the way. Umi is a go-to if you want a healthy, affordable lunch, with a 100% vegetarian menu and everything baked, pickled and prepared fresh in house. The growing amount of locations is a testament to Umi’s popularity, and its lunch deal remains one of the most affordable in town. You can switch it up every time you visit with a choice of Palestinian or Lebanese falafel sambos, breaded or grilled halloumi, cauliflower fritters and a great mix of sides, or hone in on your favourite and never deviate.

Via Instagram/umifalafel

5. Zataar

Zataar is located in George’s Street Arcade. Keep up with them via Instagram.

A sibling restaurant of Umi, Zataar is the only place in Dublin specialising in Manakish, a Middle-Eastern flatbread typically eaten for breakfast. Described by Zaatar as “a pillar of Middle-Eastern and Levantine cuisine”, these flatbreads are cooked in a 500° woodfire oven to create a delicious smoky flavour and served with either a zaatar & olive oil mixture, or their special 3 cheese blend (a mixture of Cypriot halloumi, Italian Fior di Latte and Palestinian Akkawi cheese). Basically, if you’ve been craving a meal with all the cheesy goodness of a pizza, and all the fragrant flavour of the Middle East, this is the spot for you.

Via Instagram/zataardublin2

4. Passion 4 Food

Passion 4 Food is located on Clanbrassil Street. Keep up with them via Instagram.

We’re getting into takeaway territory now, and Passion 4 Food’s authentic Iranian kebabs are known and loved throughout the land. Everything at this Clanbrassil Street favourite is cooked to order, and the quality of the food means there’s a lot of repeat customers, and plenty of Dubliners who cite Passion 4 Food as the best place for kebabs in the city. Alongside classic doners you’ve got special dishes like Passion 4 Food’s whole grilled seabass or the slow cooked lamb shank served in a tomato sauce with pita or naan. The food is authentic and warm, and will have you coming back for more.

Via Instagram/@passion4foo.d

3. Reyna

Reyna is located on Dame Street. Keep up with them via Instagram.

A relatively new addition to Dublin’s kebab scene, Reyna opened in the depths of the pandemic and is run by an uncle and nephew duo with self professed “anger management issues”. The pair manage to keep it in check for service though, efficiently slinging out juicy grilled lamb and chicken on warm, pillowy flatbreads and the obligatory side of chips. A great spot to stop into for a casual dinner if you’re heading to a gig at The Olympia, or for a delicious takeaway at home.

Via Instagram/reynadublin

2. Pasha

Pasha is located on Dorset Street Upper. Keep up with them via Instagram.

A tasty, authentic Turkish kebab shop on the north side of Dublin, with charcoal grilled meats sitting alongside some really strong vegan and vegetarian options. Everything is cooked fresh in front of you in Pasha’s large, open plan kitchen, the staff are warm and attentive and a big dinner for you and a group won’t break the bank. They’ve also got a classic chipper menu if all you want is a snack box and an industry sized vat of garlic sauce.

Via Instagram/pasharestaurantdublin

1. Zaytoon

Zaytoon has multiple locations across Dublin. More info via their website.

You may think of Zaytoon as the place you visit at 4am after Coppers for a tray of garlic cheese chips but actually, these kebabs hold up no matter what time you consume them at. The food and service is great, the portions are huge and all of Zaytoon’s dine in areas have enjoyed a glam refurb in recent years so you can feel fancy while chowing down on your saucy kebab. A Dublin staple for a reason.

Via Instagram/zaytoon.ie

Did we miss out your favourite spot for Middle Eastern food in Dublin?

