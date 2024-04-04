Search icon

News

04th Apr 2024

What is the VAT 9 hospitality movement and why is it important?

Fiona Frawley

vat 9 movement irish hospitality

Across Ireland, businesses are appealing for help to “survive a hospitality disaster”.

Besides the climbing price of pints in Temple Bar and beyond, a regular topic of conversation at dinner tables, online and in squished office kitchens is how expensive its gotten to eat out in Ireland. Businesses are berated for price hikes but on the other side, they’re battling against VAT increases that are impossible for them to absorb themselves.

The VAT increase in question is a jump from 9% to 13.5%, which came into effect on 1 September 2023. The types of goods and services affected include supplies of certain food and beverages in restaurants, cafés and bars; admissions to attractions like cinemas, museums and exhibitions; the provision of hotel, guesthouse and similar accommodation; and hairdressing services.

The temporary 9% VAT rate for these supplies came into effect on 1 November 2020 in response to the challenges faced by businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and various lockdowns. Its expiry date was extended on a several occasions, but ahead of the increase on 1 September last year, Government indicated that there would be no further extensions beyond this.

In the months since the VAT increase, businesses have been vocal about its devastating effects and the challenges Irish hospitality is facing, and we’ve also seen a number of closures. Many of these are well established businesses, some open for over a decade and beloved by the communities they serve. One such business is Storyboard, a stalwart Dublin 8 speciality café which announced its closure in January of this year.

Today, from its previously inactive Instagram account Storyboard has joined a number of hospitality businesses in posting about VAT 9, a movement to get the hospitality VAT rate back down to 9%.

VAT 9 Now describe themselves as “a group of hospitality business owners, lobbying to get the hospitality VAT rate back to 9% to enable businesses to stay open”. A number of businesses are telling their stories online as part of the movement, including Budds in Ballydehob, Shirley’s food truck in Kinsale and Alchemy Café in Cork. The overriding message is clear – Irish hospitality is on its knees, and Government intervention is needed.

“With the recent VAT brought back up to 13.5%, the increase in wages, ingredients and energy the industry is on its knees.

“If Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney can go….then the 13.5% can follow them too!! We are not closing we are advocating for a reduction in VAT!”, Alchemy Café writes.

A post from Wildflour, a bakery in Innishannon reads:

“People who run small hospitality businesses aren’t in it for the money. Because there is none, there never was for most of us. We do it because we love it. We love to provide for our community and to be apart of that community.

“We pay our suppliers, our staff, our never ending bills and we make it work however we can. But, in recent times small businesses have been drowning. No matter how much product we sell, however big the queues are, no matter how much our community is giving everything to support us it’s becoming impossible to survive this crisis”.

The VAT 9 group are imploring for people to spread the word and contact their local TDs about the challenges facing hospitality businesses right now – you can find out more and read the stories of individual business owners via their Instagram page.

Header images via Instagram/vat9.now

READ NEXT:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

new openings dublin

4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

By Katy Thornton

13 of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Dublin

13 of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Dublin

By lovindublin

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

the chalk venue

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

By Katy Thornton

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Status Orange warnings issued for several counties over Storm Kathleen

Status Orange warnings issued for several counties over Storm Kathleen

By lovindublin

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

By lovindublin

Some Dublin property prices rising by as much as €1,000 a week

Some Dublin property prices rising by as much as €1,000 a week

By lovindublin

Supermarket opening hours to be aware of over the Easter bank holiday weekend

easter weekend

Supermarket opening hours to be aware of over the Easter bank holiday weekend

By lovindublin

Worms in frozen dumplings, dead mouse in box of strawberries, and snail found in coleslaw amongst FSAI customer complaints in 2023

Worms in frozen dumplings, dead mouse in box of strawberries, and snail found in coleslaw amongst FSAI customer complaints in 2023

By Katy Thornton

Leo Varadkar insists resignation is not linked to ‘some sort of scandal’

Leo Varadkar insists resignation is not linked to ‘some sort of scandal’

By Lovin' Media

Dublin’s growing grá for small plates is leaving some of us wanting

Dublin’s growing grá for small plates is leaving some of us wanting

By Katy Thornton

Status Orange warnings issued for several counties over Storm Kathleen

Status Orange warnings issued for several counties over Storm Kathleen

By lovindublin

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

By lovindublin

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

dublin pub closed

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

By lovindublin

10 Best Weekend Markets To Check Out In Dublin

weekend markets dublin

10 Best Weekend Markets To Check Out In Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Google searches for Lough Tay up 1253% following release of Irish Wish

Google searches for Lough Tay up 1253% following release of Irish Wish

By Lovin' Media

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

By Fiona Frawley

The 24 best pizza spots you have to try in Dublin

best pizza spots in dublin

The 24 best pizza spots you have to try in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

7 gorge spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season

cherry blossoms in dublin

7 gorge spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season

By Katy Thornton

25 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin to check out this weekend

dublin walks

25 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin to check out this weekend

By lovindublin

These pink deviled eggs make for a perfect side-dish this Easter

These pink deviled eggs make for a perfect side-dish this Easter

By Sarah McKenna

10 things to do in Dublin if you’re off for Easter holidays

dublin activities

10 things to do in Dublin if you’re off for Easter holidays

By Fiona Frawley

Load more stories