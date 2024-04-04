Status Orange warnings issued for several counties over Storm Kathleen

By Stephen Porzio

Difficult travel conditions, flooding and power outages are all possible as Storm Kathleen sets in.

Several Irish counties have been hit with Status Orange weather warnings over Storm Kathleen.

The newly-named storm is due to hit Ireland on Saturday morning with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow warning for the entire country that day from 7am to 8pm.

But on top of this, the meteorologists have published a Status Orange alert specifically for the counties Cork, Galway, Kerry and Mayo.

This more severe warning is set to last from 7am to 5pm and reads:

“Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts. “Possible impacts: Very difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping.”

⚠️Status Orange – Wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Galway, Mayo



Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.



Possible impacts:



• Very difficult travel conditions

• Fallen trees

• Some power outages

• Coastal flooding pic.twitter.com/rSfj6a0Inp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 4, 2024

The Yellow alert, meanwhile, reads: “Very strong and gusty southerly winds associated with Storm Kathleen.

“Possible impacts: Some fallen trees, difficult travel conditions, debris, loose objects displaced and some coastal flooding.”

As well as these Irish alerts, weather warnings for snow, rain and wind have been issued for parts of the United Kingdom ahead of Storm Kathleen.

The storm is due to hit the UK on Friday and Saturday, with yellow warnings for snow and rain already being published for Scotland on Friday.

This snow warning is in place from 3am until 9am on Friday, potentially disrupting a lot of people’s morning commutes.

