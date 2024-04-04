Search icon

News

04th Apr 2024

Status Orange warnings issued for several counties over Storm Kathleen

lovindublin

storm kathleen weather ireland

By Stephen Porzio

Difficult travel conditions, flooding and power outages are all possible as Storm Kathleen sets in.

Several Irish counties have been hit with Status Orange weather warnings over Storm Kathleen.

The newly-named storm is due to hit Ireland on Saturday morning with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow warning for the entire country that day from 7am to 8pm.

But on top of this, the meteorologists have published a Status Orange alert specifically for the counties Cork, Galway, Kerry and Mayo.

This more severe warning is set to last from 7am to 5pm and reads:

“Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

“Possible impacts: Very difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping.”

The Yellow alert, meanwhile, reads: “Very strong and gusty southerly winds associated with Storm Kathleen.

“Possible impacts: Some fallen trees, difficult travel conditions, debris, loose objects displaced and some coastal flooding.”

As well as these Irish alerts, weather warnings for snow, rain and wind have been issued for parts of the United Kingdom ahead of Storm Kathleen.

The storm is due to hit the UK on Friday and Saturday, with yellow warnings for snow and rain already being published for Scotland on Friday.

This snow warning is in place from 3am until 9am on Friday, potentially disrupting a lot of people’s morning commutes.

READ NEXT:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

new openings dublin

4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

By Katy Thornton

13 of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Dublin

13 of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Dublin

By lovindublin

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

the chalk venue

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

By Katy Thornton

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

By lovindublin

What is the VAT 9 hospitality movement and why is it important?

What is the VAT 9 hospitality movement and why is it important?

By Fiona Frawley

Some Dublin property prices rising by as much as €1,000 a week

Some Dublin property prices rising by as much as €1,000 a week

By lovindublin

Supermarket opening hours to be aware of over the Easter bank holiday weekend

easter weekend

Supermarket opening hours to be aware of over the Easter bank holiday weekend

By lovindublin

Worms in frozen dumplings, dead mouse in box of strawberries, and snail found in coleslaw amongst FSAI customer complaints in 2023

Worms in frozen dumplings, dead mouse in box of strawberries, and snail found in coleslaw amongst FSAI customer complaints in 2023

By Katy Thornton

Leo Varadkar insists resignation is not linked to ‘some sort of scandal’

Leo Varadkar insists resignation is not linked to ‘some sort of scandal’

By Lovin' Media

Dublin’s growing grá for small plates is leaving some of us wanting

Dublin’s growing grá for small plates is leaving some of us wanting

By Katy Thornton

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

By lovindublin

What is the VAT 9 hospitality movement and why is it important?

What is the VAT 9 hospitality movement and why is it important?

By Fiona Frawley

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

dublin pub closed

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

By lovindublin

10 Best Weekend Markets To Check Out In Dublin

weekend markets dublin

10 Best Weekend Markets To Check Out In Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Google searches for Lough Tay up 1253% following release of Irish Wish

Google searches for Lough Tay up 1253% following release of Irish Wish

By Lovin' Media

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

By Fiona Frawley

The 24 best pizza spots you have to try in Dublin

best pizza spots in dublin

The 24 best pizza spots you have to try in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

7 gorge spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season

cherry blossoms in dublin

7 gorge spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season

By Katy Thornton

25 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin to check out this weekend

dublin walks

25 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin to check out this weekend

By lovindublin

These pink deviled eggs make for a perfect side-dish this Easter

These pink deviled eggs make for a perfect side-dish this Easter

By Sarah McKenna

10 things to do in Dublin if you’re off for Easter holidays

dublin activities

10 things to do in Dublin if you’re off for Easter holidays

By Fiona Frawley

Load more stories