Supermarket opening hours to be aware of over the Easter bank holiday weekend

By Jody Coffey

Last minute when it comes to Easter egg shopping? You might need to check this out.

If your household is partial to an Easter Sunday lunch or dinner or perhaps you’re on the hunt for some last-minute Easter eggs, it means there is likely a hasty trip to the supermarket ahead of you over the long weekend.

However, given the holiday, several Irish supermarkets will operate under adjusted hours, and some will even be closed on Easter Sunday entirely (not ideal if the Easter bunny failed to turn up and you’ve got to nip out).

Before the Easter activities get started, and to avoid any inconvenience, here are all of the closures and hours to be aware of before heading into your local supermarket.

Aldi

Shoppers should be aware that Aldi stores nationwide will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Aldi will operate to their normal opening hours on Good Friday and Saturday of 8.00 to 22.00, and reopen on Monday from 8.00 to 22.00.

Tesco

Tesco stores nationwide will operate their usual Friday and Saturday opening hours.

However, select locations will be closed on Easter Sunday, March 31st, while all Tesco stores will be open on Monday, April 1st, with adjusted opening hours.

You can check what times your local Tesco will open using their store locator.

Lidl

Lidl will operate as normal on Good Friday, 7.00 to 22.00, and Saturday, 8.00 to 22.00.

Stores across Ireland will remain open on Easter Sunday from 9.00 to 18.00. On Monday, stores will be open from 9.00 until 21.00.

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores nationwide will run under their usual opening hours on Good Friday and Saturday from 7.00 until 10.00.

Stores in Ireland will be closed on Easter Sunday but will reopen on Monday from 10.00 until 18.00.

SuperValu

SuperValu stores nationwide will run under their normal opening hours across Easter weekend.

Stores will be open from 7.00 or 8.00 until 22.00 all weekend, including Easter Sunday and Good Friday.

Shoppers should also check their local stores for specific opening times and changes.

This article originally featured on Her Family

Header images via Getty

READ ON:

– Worms in frozen dumplings, dead mouse in box of strawberries, and snail found in coleslaw amongst FSAI customer complaints in 2023

– Is the rising trend in chopped salad a symptom of the cost-of-living crisis?

– 6 Dublin spots where you can get Hot Cross Buns over Easter