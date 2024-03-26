Search icon

News

26th Mar 2024

Some Dublin property prices rising by as much as €1,000 a week

lovindublin

dublin property prices rising

By Kat O’Connor

It’s not news that buying a home in Dublin is borderline impossible for many, but these fun little statistics are no easier to bear even in light of that

The ongoing housing crisis makes any hopeful buyer feel lost. My parents were my age when they purchased their first home in Dublin, but I’ll be lucky if I’m a homeowner before my 40th birthday.

This week, a report confirmed that some houses in Dublin are increasing by €1,000 per week, according to The Irish Sun.

A recent study by the REA Average House Price Index confirmed that some houses in Dublin are rising in cost due to the lack of homes available.

In Dublin, the average three-bed semi-detached home is now €517,333. The average cost of a house in the capital is increasing at an average of €469 a week, but some properties are rising by €1,000 per week.

Speaking about the findings, REA agent Joe Brady said houses in Longford are becoming increasingly popular with people being priced out of the capital.

He explained to The Irish Sun that house prices in Longford are increasing because of the high demand.

“We expect a rise in values by as much as five percent this spring, based on current sales.

“To date, there are no new homes on the market in County Longford and it may be late 2024 or into 2025 before we see more new supply,” he added.

These figures come alongside the statistic that 68% of people in their late twenties are still living in their family home, priced out of renting or buying in Ireland.

This article originally featured on Her

Header image via Getty

