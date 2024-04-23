Dotie new cafe and natty wine bar has just opened in Blackrock

Do you remember? The 21st night of September?

One of Dublin’s most exclusive postcodes has just gotten another plus point, a new wine bar and cafe. The brainchild of William Browne who brought the sandwich and coffee truck Leroys (le roy) into existence and planted it into Merrion Cricket Club. Browne launched September, the city’s newest wine bar-come-cafe in the start of April. Serving up Leroys’ signature sandwiches and tartine pastries and pouring Groundstate coffee with in-house syrups during the day, while offering up a natty wine list with a modern European small plates menu at night.

The team did a soft opening of their evening menu recently, with plans to offer the wine bar menu on Friday and Saturday nights. Expect a small but perfectly formed menu, with plenty of seasonal nods in the form of house ricotta, agnolotti, wild garlic or scallop crudo, citrus chilli ponzu, blood orange and velvet cloud.

Set in a prime location, right by the sea with oodles of natural light, the team have done a great job of transforming the space which was once inhabited by a cafe The Wooden Spoon. The spot has been paired back, with reclaimed scrubbed wooden tables, tasteful vintage, open shelving and decorated with fresh flowers and candles. It’s bright, and airy and looks to be a truly special little place, with vibes that have never looked more immaculate.



You can find September on 2 Bath Place, Blackrock, for more info head to their Instagram.



