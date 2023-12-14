New pub opening on Nassau Street promises to be 'a country pub in the big smoke'

The best of both worlds, says you.

If you're a country guy or gal who's relocated to the Big Shmoke for work or study, you may find yourself pining for a traditional rural pub, turf fire burning and a cosy snug to settle into.

You'd be forgiven for thinking you'd have to do substantial mileage down the N7 to find such a place but that's all about to change - Harty's Bar is opening on Nassau Street very soon, promising to bring all the charm of a country pub to Dublin.

Harty's is the fully evolved version of the short lived Harty's Brewery, originally opened in Blessington, Wicklow in 1983.

The brewery was the brainchild of cousins and business partners Oliver Hughes and Liam LaHart, who were 'simultaneously way ahead of their time' in the beer industry in 80s Ireland. As a result, the brewery closed a couple of years later - but the duo went on to open and successfully run a number of establishments including The Porterhouse Brewery and Bars, Dingle Distillery and famed celeb haunt Lillies Bordello.

Fast forward to 2023 and Oliver has sadly passed away but his legacy lives on, and the pub group promises that new opener Harty's embodies "everything that Liam & Oliver loved; pints craic and chats".

Harty's is located on 44 Nassau Street and while an exact opening date is yet to be revealed, the pub group promise it's coming soon.

