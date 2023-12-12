Clondalkin and Tallaght pizzeria opens third location in Stillorgan

Bringing pizza and wings together.

We can never have enough pizza spots in this city, and Woodfire & Wings are doing God's work by opening a third location, this time in Stillorgan. The pizzeria / wings restaurant already operate in Tallaght, at the new Bancroft Centre, and Clondalkin, within the Dutch Village Shopping Centre.

They appear to be opening where Gotham South used to operate, another much loved spot that also did a lovely pizza, who sadly closed down at the beginning of 2023.

Woodfire & Wings is all about fast and casual service, without skimping on flavour or quality. They source the finest meats they can find from Ireland and Italy, and only use super fresh ingredients in their food. The pizza bases are hand-rolled daily and have a 48-hour fermentation process so the dough is light, crispy and easy to digest - no stodge in order to leave room for their famous wings, which come from Irish chickens.

Takeaway and delivery is available to the following areas:

Stillorgan

Blackrock

Leopardstown

Foxrock

Cabinteely

Goatstown

Mount Merrion

Clonskeagh

Ballinteer

Sandyford

Woodfire & Wings launch their new Stillorgan location today, December 12th, so if you're in need of something to cheer up your Tuesday, you know where to head to.

Header images via Instagram / Woodfire & Wings

