New fine dining restaurant to open within historic D18 pub

The south Dublin 'burbs have a new food offering.

Sandyford House, a D18 pub that has been hosting drinkers and diners since the 1680s, has just welcomed a new fine dining restaurant onto the premises.

Panacea is an art deco style eatery, striking the perfect balance between a sophisticated space and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Opening for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this new restaurant is ideal whether you're after a quick coffee and croissant in the morning, or a four course dinner with friends or family. The vaulted, light-filled glass room juxtaposes entirely from the wooden interiors and bar vibes that anyone who has gone for a drink at Sandyford House will be so used to.

There is also a new Library Snug which will be ready in time for Christmas, a perfect quiet space for a digestif, sitting by the crackling log fire surrounded by a collection of some of the finest Irish first editions.

The Menu

Advertisement

The A La Carte All Day menu is served from 12.30pm, with starters such as house beetroot and grey goose vodka cured salmon with pickled cucumber & beetroot puree, horseradish crème fraiche with watercress salad or foie gras and chicken liver parfait, with a mulled wine jelly, apple, candied walnuts and toasted brioche.

Alternatively, for a shared dining experience, you can opt for the charcuterie board or the seafood platter.

If you're someone who says "wine not" to just about anything, you'll also be pleased to hear that the vino selection at Panacea is impressive, with affordable wine on tap options from Wine Lab, to more premium stuff coming from the Cellar List, encompassing red, rosé, sparkling, white, magnums and specials.

Advertisement

Future plans

And to top it all off, in spring 2024 Sandyford House will unveil Pascal's, an extensive covered terrace located at the rear of the building. Tailored for sunny days and evenings, Pascal's will feature a menu full of comfort food and casual dining choices, including topped flatbreads, chilli bowls, and duck confit poutine (sign us up). There will also be music and special events to enjoy well into the evening.

You can book a table at Panacea here.

READ ON:

Advertisement

- The EPIC Museum unveils new exhibition dedicated to The Pogues and Shane MacGowan

- New Christmas tune Winter Song by Dublin artist is a love letter to the Liberties

- Our dream 12 pubs of Christmas, including closed pubs and pubs in different counties