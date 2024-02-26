A new pottery painting studio has just opened in Smithfield

One for the Pompeii Paints guys and girlies.

Anyone who grew up going to birthday parties in Leisure Plex will be familiar with the rite of passage that was decorating a bowl, mug, soap holder, you name it, at the institution known as Pompeii Paints. While Q-Zar and bowling were of course a bitta craic too (although did anyone else experience complete annihilation when finding themselves on the Green Team playing Q-Zar, because the system was definitely rigged) getting invited to a Pompeii Paints party was something else - peak Celtic Tiger behaviour.

Sadly it's been closed for years, and we've been living, day in and day out, with a pottery painting hole in our life - until now.

A wholesome weekend activity if ever there was one

Dublin Pottery Painting is a new studio based on Queen Street, Smithfield, open Thursday to Sunday to the public, but also available for private hire seven days a week. There are 11 different ceramic items you can choose to paint, and with the assistance of the staff, you'll have a gorge new piece for the mantelpiece. All pieces are fired in the kiln and ready for collection within a few weeks.

Dublin Pottery Painting also hosts themed events, having already entertained Taylor Swift mania, and with plans to throw Harry Potter and Shrek painting parties in the future. While this is a predominantly adult space, Saturdays between 10.00 and 12.00 can be booked for children's events. Guests are allowed to bring their own snacks and hot beverages, and after 17.00 they can even bring their own beer.

Manager Isabel Fernandes said this of the new opening:

"We’ve been running pottery painting events for around 7 months in Dublin and decided to open our own studio. It’s the perfect place for corporate events or birthday parties and we want to create a space for adults to relax and socialize."

There are your plans your next free weekend sorted so - you can find Dublin Pottery Painting beside Token and Frank Ryan's.

