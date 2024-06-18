Search icon

18th Jun 2024

Historic 300-year-old Wexford pub closes after ‘it has become impossible to trade’

lovindublin

“It has been a difficult and emotional decision for our family.”

A historic pub in Wexford which first opened in the 1700s has closed its doors this week.

The Thomas Moore Tavern in Cornmarket has closed after over a decade under its current owners, who said it had become “impossible to trade through the current climate”.

Named after the famous Irish poet and lyricist, the pub dates back over three centuries to when it was named The King’s Arms.

The current owners of the old pub, Breda and Tony Wright, took over the establishment in 2010 and made the difficult decision to close this month.

Historic 300-year-old Irish pub closes its doors

A statement on the pub’s website reads: “It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we have decided to close the doors of the Thomas Moore Tavern.

“Unfortunately, like many more in the hospitality sector, it has become impossible to trade through the current climate.”

The owners went on to thank its customers, particularly its regulars, whom they said they will “cherish forever”, as well as their staff.

The statement continued: “To the people of Wexford thank you for your support and we would encourage you to support your local business as much as possible.”

Locals expressed their sadness for the pub’s closure on social media, with one saying: “Sorry to hear that Breda and Tony and all the staff. Was one of the nicest pubs/restaurants in town.”

Another commented: “Sad news to hear, many a happy night spent there with delicious food in a gorgeous environment with helpful and courteous staff”.

A former employee wrote: “Such sad news. Had the funnest of times working here.. best wishes going forward to all of the families and staff”.

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie and was written by Simon Kelly.

