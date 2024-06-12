Search icon

News

12th Jun 2024

Staff and guests of the Shelbourne Hotel evacuated after fire broke out

lovindublin

The blaze has been brought under control

Firefighters were alerted to a suspected fire at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin this morning.

Staff and guests were evacuated and the road outside the famous hotel was closed to get the blaze under control.

In a statement on social media, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in a premises on St Stephen’s Green at 1038 this morning.

“The fire is under control with an effective evacuation helping enormously.

“Six fire engines including a turntable ladder and emergency tender remain on scene Traffic restrictions in area.”

Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel evacuated after fire breaks out

Reports suggest a witness saw smoke coming from one of the windows of the hotel on St Stephen’s Green.

Fire fighters arrived shortly after staff and guests were evacuated and used a crane to reach the higher floors.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour.

In a statement to JOE, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are currently assisting Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of a fire at a premises on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 that was reported shortly before 11:00am this morning, Wednesday 12th June 2024.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“Local traffic diversions were put in place. The road has since reopened”

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie and was written by Simon Kelly.

READ ON: FSAI issued 4 closure orders to Dublin hospitality businesses last month

Topics:

Dublin Fire Brigade

RELATED ARTICLES

Two people treated for smoke inhalation following fire at central Dublin pub

drop dead twice

Two people treated for smoke inhalation following fire at central Dublin pub

By Emily Mullen

Dublin Fire Brigade helped with the delivery of two babies this week

dfb

Dublin Fire Brigade helped with the delivery of two babies this week

By Fiona Frawley

Dublin Fire Brigade

PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade’s Important Point Is Worth Remembering When Parking Your Car

By Kiara Keane

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

St Michan's Church

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

By lovindublin

Dublin Airport lodge planning application for plane-spotting facility

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport lodge planning application for plane-spotting facility

By lovindublin

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

jigsaw

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

By lovindublin

Two of the city’s best-known pubs are set to change hands

foley's

Two of the city’s best-known pubs are set to change hands

By lovindublin

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

By lovindublin

Last orders for The Kestrel Inn a firm Dublin 12 pub fixture

closure

Last orders for The Kestrel Inn a firm Dublin 12 pub fixture

By lovindublin

17 best romantic restaurants in Dublin

etto

17 best romantic restaurants in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

FSAI issued 4 closure orders to Dublin hospitality businesses last month

FSAI issued 4 closure orders to Dublin hospitality businesses last month

By lovindublin

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

St Michan's Church

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

By lovindublin

9 of the best places to enjoy traditional Irish music in Dublin

9 of the best places to enjoy traditional Irish music in Dublin

By lovindublin

Dublin Airport lodge planning application for plane-spotting facility

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport lodge planning application for plane-spotting facility

By lovindublin

Enter Floritz a glamorous new destination restaurant on Stephen’s Green

dublin openers

Enter Floritz a glamorous new destination restaurant on Stephen’s Green

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

What to eat, drink and see at this year’s Taste of Dublin

What to eat, drink and see at this year’s Taste of Dublin

By Sarah McKenna

9 Dublin spots to take your dad this Father’s Day

father's day dublin

9 Dublin spots to take your dad this Father’s Day

By lovindublin

12 of the best wine bars in Dublin

12 of the best wine bars in Dublin

By lovindublin

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

By Sarah McKenna

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

jigsaw

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

By lovindublin

40 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin

brunch dublin

40 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Load more stories