Staff and guests of the Shelbourne Hotel evacuated after fire broke out

The blaze has been brought under control

Firefighters were alerted to a suspected fire at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin this morning.

Staff and guests were evacuated and the road outside the famous hotel was closed to get the blaze under control.

In a statement on social media, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in a premises on St Stephen’s Green at 1038 this morning.

“The fire is under control with an effective evacuation helping enormously.

“Six fire engines including a turntable ladder and emergency tender remain on scene Traffic restrictions in area.”

Reports suggest a witness saw smoke coming from one of the windows of the hotel on St Stephen’s Green.

Fire fighters arrived shortly after staff and guests were evacuated and used a crane to reach the higher floors.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour.

In a statement to JOE, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are currently assisting Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of a fire at a premises on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 that was reported shortly before 11:00am this morning, Wednesday 12th June 2024.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“Local traffic diversions were put in place. The road has since reopened”

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie and was written by Simon Kelly.

