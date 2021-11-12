Dublin Fire Brigade helped with the delivery of two babies this week

By Fiona Frawley

November 12, 2021 at 2:55pm

Now there's one to tell the grandkids.

While Dublin Fire Brigade are always kept busy, you know, putting out fires, they actually have many other strings to their bow. If you follow DFB on Twitter you'll know that their work includes spreading fire safety awareness, putting together calendars jam packed with work from little artists and the odd time, giving a helping hand during the miracle of birth. All in a day's work, says you.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared the news today on Twitter that members of their paramedic team had assisted with the birth of two babies during the week - a baby girl in Swords last night, and a little boy in Dolphin's Barn on Wednesday. As if they weren't heroic enough already.

This isn't the only wild adventure DFB have had to report recently. On the contrary, my friends. Just last week, they shared the news of a tub of heroes AND a tub of Roses going missing from Swords fire station, with a fire truck-esque vehicle reported to have been seen fleeing the scene. We're surprised we heard it on Twitter and not the six one news to be honest.

Header image via Shutterstock

