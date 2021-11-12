Hands on with the ONESONIC noise cancelling earbuds

They are the latest product from Ireland's only personal audio tech company.

It can be very difficult to "shop local" when it comes to certain products.

Sure, we can get some clothing and foods and alcohol and so on, but when it comes to homegrown tech, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Irish market is missing a step.

And so, step forward ONESONIC, who have just launched their new MXS-HD-1 noise cancelling earbuds. We've spent some time with the earbuds, and here are our findings:

DESIGN

Sleek and shiny and practically midnight black, they are as pretty as any other earbuds on the market right now. The chunky ONESONIC holding/changing case doesn't go for that "mistaken for a pebble" look that most other earbuds seem to be attempting right now, which only helps them stand out when you need to find them, but once in your ears, they mostly disappear from sight.

They're also ergonomically designed for comfort, fitting snuggly into the ear, and come with a series of differently sized silicon tips, should you need to find the right ones just for you.

FEATURES

The noise cancellation on these earbuds is fantastic, somehow managing to both pic up the sound on the built-in microphones while suppressing atmospheric noise in order to make calls and recordings crystal clear.

They're capable of use with both Apple and Android phones (and supports Siri or Google Assistant, depending on which you use), with Bluetooth 5.0 technology making sure that all connections are as quick and clear as possible.

The earbuds are also splash and sweat resistant, which is important should you be using them during your workout. The actual sound coming from the earbuds themselves, when you're playing back music, does a great job of balancing out the frequency range of the sounds.

BATTERY

A full recharge from the case will get you five hours of playback time, with the case taking 1.5 hours to charge the earbuds fully. With the case capable of holding enough charge for four full recharges, that gives you 20 hours of playback based off one full charge of the case itself.

PRICE

They ONESONIC MXS-HD-1 noise cancelling earbuds are retailing currently for €129.99, available at onesonic.com

READ NEXT: Hands on with the Google 6 Pro