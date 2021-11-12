Hands on with the ONESONIC noise cancelling earbuds

By Rory Cashin

November 12, 2021 at 9:20am

Share:
Hands on with the ONESONIC noise cancelling earbuds

They are the latest product from Ireland's only personal audio tech company.

It can be very difficult to "shop local" when it comes to certain products.

Sure, we can get some clothing and foods and alcohol and so on, but when it comes to homegrown tech, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Irish market is missing a step.

And so, step forward ONESONIC, who have just launched their new MXS-HD-1 noise cancelling earbuds. We've spent some time with the earbuds, and here are our findings:

  • DESIGN

Sleek and shiny and practically midnight black, they are as pretty as any other earbuds on the market right now. The chunky ONESONIC holding/changing case doesn't go for that "mistaken for a pebble" look that most other earbuds seem to be attempting right now, which only helps them stand out when you need to find them, but once in your ears, they mostly disappear from sight.

They're also ergonomically designed for comfort, fitting snuggly into the ear, and come with a series of differently sized silicon tips, should you need to find the right ones just for you.

  • FEATURES

The noise cancellation on these earbuds is fantastic, somehow managing to both pic up the sound on the built-in microphones while suppressing atmospheric noise in order to make calls and recordings crystal clear.

They're capable of use with both Apple and Android phones (and supports Siri or Google Assistant, depending on which you use), with Bluetooth 5.0 technology making sure that all connections are as quick and clear as possible.

The earbuds are also splash and sweat resistant, which is important should you be using them during your workout. The actual sound coming from the earbuds themselves, when you're playing back music, does a great job of balancing out the frequency range of the sounds.

  • BATTERY

A full recharge from the case will get you five hours of playback time, with the case taking 1.5 hours to charge the earbuds fully. With the case capable of holding enough charge for four full recharges, that gives you 20 hours of playback based off one full charge of the case itself.

  • PRICE

They ONESONIC MXS-HD-1 noise cancelling earbuds are retailing currently for €129.99, available at onesonic.com

READ NEXT: Hands on with the Google 6 Pro

Share:

Latest articles

5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

6 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

13 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

WATCH: The star and creator discuss Disney+'s powerful new drama series Dopesick

You may also love

WATCH: The star and creator discuss Disney+'s powerful new drama series Dopesick

There's some very festive Christmas cards being sold at this Stoneybatter market!

Penneys to introduce autism-friendly shopping across its Irish stores

This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.