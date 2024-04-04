Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

By Joseph Loftus

The Irish fast food chain has a long history of April Fool’s pranks.

Supermac’s have gone viral in recent years for their infamous April Fool’s pranks but this years has landed them in a lot of hot water.

A few years back the fast foot giant claimed that they would be opening a restaurant in Copperface Jacks while another year they said they were now serving snack boxes on Aer Lingus flights.

However this years is the one that’s got everyone talking after they claimed that Croke Park would be renamed Supermac’s Croke Park sharing an image of the stadium with the company’s logo on the pitch and stadium screens.

Supermac’s social media accounts suspended after April Fool’s prank.

Poking fun at this year’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh controversy, Supermac’s will be surprised that their light-hearted joke has gone so badly.

Supermac’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have since been suspended following a trademark complaint by the GAA made on April 1.

The chain have been notified that they may have made a trademark violation and have been given 180 days to appeal the decision.

Supermac’s have since released a statement about the ordeal.

In a statement, Supermac’s said: “The post in question was meant as an April Fool’s joke and this was referenced in the comments.

“It comes as part of a long line of April Fool’s jokes that we have been engaged in over the years and was clearly intended as such.

“Supermac’s is working with Meta to reinstate the accounts.”

Supermac’s have also argued that under EU and Irish trademarking laws, there shouldn’t be an issue as they used the Croke Park trademark in their post.

