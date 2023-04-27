9 things to do in Dublin over the May bank holiday weekend

The May bank holiday means it's nearly summer at last.

Another bank holiday approaches, and we've got a ton of events you may be interested in checking out over your three-day weekend. Dublin will be teeming with events and activities, from a D8 food and drink festival, to a musical experience like no other.

If you're lacking some bank holiday weekend plans, we've got nine events that are bound to keep you amused.

9. Heathers the Musical

Location: Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

If you've read my review of Heathers the Musical, you'll know I'm a big fan of it, so naturally I'd recommend it as a fun activity to consider for your bank holiday weekend. There are still tickets available to purchase on Ticketmaster for Friday, Saturday, and Monday, so get booking if you're into the rock n roll dark comedy musical.

8. SaturGays Karaoke Eurovision Special

Location: The George

Hosted by performer Davina Devine, the special edition ‘SaturGays’ night will be Eurovision themed and feature a surprise performance from a special guest.

This deliciously extra event will have indulgent Baileys treats, fun photobooths, and more.

7. Happy Days Beer & Food Festival

Location: Rascals

Whether you're into tasty Irish-brewed beers, or just love a food festival, you're going to want to bop along to this class Inchicore event over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

A one-stop-shop that brings together some of Dublin's best brewers and food trucks for a weekend-long event, Rascals Brewing Company's annual Happy Days Beer & Food Festival makes its triumphant return this weekend.

6. Revolutionary Rags

Location: Ballymun

If you're over having to repurchase items when they get a bit too worn and torn, this clothes repair workshop could be just what you need to mend that.

Identifying repair as an act of revolution, attendees will be given a demonstration of basic mending techniques and will also take part in hands-on visible mending workshops.

The workshop takes place on Saturday April 29th between 10am and 1pm.

5. Beach Yoga

Location: Killiney

All are welcome to this beginner-friendly beach yoga, taking place in Killiney on Sunday morning at 10am.

You will need to bring suncream, layers in case it's chilly, a yoga mat, props or straps if that's what you're used to, a beach towel, and a water bottle.

As you'd probably expect, this is a weather dependent event, and there will be updates on the Instagram below if it's cancelled for any reason. You can purchase a ticket or show up on the day with your €10.

4. HipHop & RnB Rooftop Brunch

Location: Hyde Restaurant

On Saturday 29th, Chicken n Waffles is taking over Hyde Restaurant on Lemon Street for an all-day brunch event, starting at 12pm, with an afterparty going on from 6pm at the rooftop venue. You can expect a DJ, some delicious food and drinks, and a ton of dancing.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

3. The Comedy Crunch

Location: The Stag's Head

Taking place on the Sunday and Monday evening of the bank holiday weekend is The Comedy Crunch at Dame's Court. This is a free event, and takes place on both nights from 9pm, but they recommend you arrive early to get good seats.

2. Drink & Draw: Cherry Blossoms

Location: Grand Social

For the creatives out there, the Drink & Draw theme of the weekend is Cherry Blossoms, no doubt as they're about to go out of season with the arrival of summer incoming. This event is happening at The Grand Social from 6pm on Sunday 30th, and you can get your tickets on Eventbrite.

No experience is necessary and the team will guide you through your painting with step by step instructions to help you create your own masterpiece.

1. Cocktails & Games

Location: Farrier & Draper

Farrier & Draper is hosting a cocktail and games night, where you can play board games and listen to class tunes from 10pm to 2am.

Header image via Instagram/farrierdraper & /bordgaisenergytheatre

