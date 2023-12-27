Funderland is back at the RDS to cure the post-Christmas blues

A budget friendly attraction to get you through these in-between days.

Christmas Day has come and gone, we're almost sick of turkey sandwiches (almost), and we're currently floating in the abyss of days that take place between Christmas and New Year's. If you're one of the lucky ones still off work, or on holidays from school or college, you're probably going a little stir crazy by now, and if there's one thing to break up the monotony of classic films and searching for Celebrations amid a wave of empty wrappers, it's Funderland.

The indoor theme park has returned to the RDS as of the 26th December for a three-week period, and it promises to be better than ever.

Funderland is an enjoyable and budget-friendly destination, which I think everyone is in need of this side of Christmas. It delivers premier entertainment experiences, including rides, family-friendly activities, engaging side attractions, and exhilarating roller coasters. Looking for something to keep the kids in your life amused for a few hours in the post-Christmas slump? Funderland has been a go-to for decades.

The park is full of weird and wonderful attractions; in the 40 years they've been in business they've had "a tank of man-eating sharks, a high wire motorcycle act, the Wall of Death, performing Dolphins and much, much more."

So, here's everything you need to know about Funderland at the RDS.

Advertisement

When's it on?

Funderland runs from Stephen's Day until the 14th January 2024.

Where is it on?

Funderland takes place at the RDS Simmonscourt Entrance.

Opening hours

12pm until 10pm, except on New Year's Eve, when it closes at 8pm.

Advertisement

Parking

There is paid parking available at the RDS

Tickets

You can purchase a ticket for Funderland either online or at the entrance. Admission only costs €2, but you will need to pay per ride you go on. Funderland has 10 shot vouchers which cost €30, which will allow patrons to enjoy up to 10 attractions. You can purchase one of these HERE.

Is this a weather dependent event?

While much of Funderland is indoors, there are outdoor elements that may be impacted by poor weather.

Advertisement

Are their height restrictions for some of the rides?

Yes, some of the Funderland rides will have height restrictions, however there are plenty of attractions that are suitable for the whole family.

Header image via Instagram / funderland_ireland

READ ON:

- Victoria Mary Clarke marks first Christmas without husband Shane MacGowan

- Simon's Place team share emotional goodbye message amid drop-ins from celeb visitors

Advertisement

- Irish people name their favourite Celebrations - and there's a clear No.1