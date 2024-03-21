Rock Against Homelessness returns for its ninth year at the 3Olympia

The gig with a cause is back, and tickets are already on sale.

Rock Against Homelessness, in aid of Focus Ireland, returns for its ninth year in May, with a stellar line-up on the cards.

Singer / songwriter and Grammy award winner Corinne Bailey Rae is headlining the event, with Ireland’s own Laura Whitmore MCing once again.

Joining the MC and headline act are the likes of 6-piece band Toshín, rising Irish star Aimée, 11-strong group The White Horse Guitar Club, and singer-songwriter Isaac Butler, making for an unforgettable evening, and all for a great cause.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said this of the current homelessness crisis in Ireland, and the good that gigs such as Rock Against Homelessness can do for the cause:

“Sadly the homelessness crisis has deepened again as 13,318 people are now homeless and shockingly this includes nearly 4,000 children. The number of people homeless has shot up 14% in the last year. However, the situation would be a lot worse again without the hard work of Focus Ireland and other organisations. Rock Against Homelessness helps us to achieve our goals and for this we are grateful.”

Rock Against Homelessness takes place on Sunday May 26th at the 3Olympia, with doors opening from 18.30.

Tickets are available now in Ticketmaster, starting from €30.

Header images via Instagram & Gett

READ ON:

– Leo Varadkar cites ‘both personal and political reasons’ as he steps down as Taoiseach

– Book Ahead: 13 events to check out in Dublin in April 2024

– 8 Irish chocolatiers to buy your eggs with this Easter