Book Ahead: 13 events to check out in Dublin in March 2024

The most Irish month in the calendar is approaching, so you best get prepared for it.

January dragged out like a pair of hair extensions long past their best-before date, hanging on until the bitter end, but February, on the other hand, has been flying despite being a leap year. Before we know it, March will be upon us. For the month that's in it, there's tons of Irish pride events happening to ring in March 17th, but across the whole 31 days, there's plenty to be getting up to, some of which will require a little book ahead to avoid disappointment.

Be it clubbing, cooking, or culturing, these are our top picks for events to book ahead in Dublin for March 2024.

13. St Patrick's Day Parade

March 17th, from midday, kicking off at Parnell Square, more info here

We couldn't not include the Paddy's Day parade in a list of what to get up to in Dublin this March. The years we went without it during covid reminded us of how much this tradition means to us as a county, whether we're watching from our tv screens, or braving the city centre and the cold to see it with our own eyes.

With half a million spectators expected to line this year’s route, the Parade will feature 18 pageants and performance showpieces, 14 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and France and over 4,000 participants in what is shaping up to be the largest ever National St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

12. Bring Your Own Art Art Show

March 28th, Hen's Teeth, more info here

If you're a budding artist who has dreamt of having their work gazed upon and admired, then this BYOAAS at Hen's Teeth is the opportunity for you. You can bring anything from prints, sculptures, paintings, words - if you can transport it, you can showcase it.

The profits of any pieces sold will be split 70/30, with 30% going towards Doctors Without Borders, Hen's Teeth's charity of choice this month, and 70% to the artist themselves.

All the deets for submission are on their website, and you have until March 22nd to register.

11. Lego Bricktionary Exhibition

March 10th - May 19th, Theatre of Light, more info here

LEGO mania continues to grow, as Dublin welcomes Bricktionary, an exhibition of life-size sculptures made from the multi-colour blocks.

This interactive experience has been loved in continents right across the globe, from Australia, to Asia, to America, and on Mother’s Day Dublin will welcome the European debut of this creative and colourful LEGO® wonderland, aimed at kids and adults alike.

10. Shes and Theys for Women's Aid

Advertisement

March 8th, Bellobar, more info here

If you're looking to celebrate International Women's Day, after you've headed to the polls to vote of course, you will find a fantastic line up of improv, sketch, stand-up and musical comedy from some of the funniest Shes and Theys of Ireland at Bellobar.

Kicking off from 8pm, tickets cost just €10, and you're in for lots of belly laughs and widely stretched smiles. Plus, all proceeds from the night will be donated to Women's Aid.

9. Writers' Tears Supper Club

March 7th, The Coburg, more info here

All you sophisticated whiskey drinkers out there will be falling over yourselves getting a booking for this supper club.

The Coburg’s esteemed Executive Head Chef, Marek Sulg, has crafted a one-off menu boasting Ireland’s finest produce, carefully curated to complement Writers’ Tears' premium whiskies, with a three-course meal that starts out light and fresh with a grilled peach and prosciutto salad, before getting steadily more decadent, with a main of beef fillet, and a rich dark chocolate mousse to finish.

Tickets cost €79pp and you can make a booking on OpenTable.

8. "Making A Show of Myself"

March 22nd - 23rd, Smock Alley Theatre, more info here

Back by popular demand is Mary Kate O'Flanagan's "Making a Show of Myself", which sold out during its run late last year, a show about the human fascination with storytelling, and how they have largely kept us going as a society. This will be the quickest 75 minutes of your life, so compelling is O'Flanagan's performance.

It is expected to sell out once again, so don't find yourself wanting and make sure you book ahead. Adult tickets cost €20.

7. Dublin Coffee Festival

March 1st - 3rd, The Complex, more info here

It's about damn time we got a coffee festival of our own in Dublin, and finally in the year 2024, it's happening.

Cup North, behind coffee festivals in other major cities such as Manchester and Birmingham, are bringing their magic to Ireland for the first time, taking place over the first weekend in March.

Advertisement

So what can you expect from a Dublin Coffee Festival? There will be tons of coffee and treats to sample, a contest where expert baristas will go head to head, panels, workshops, tastings, and much more. If you reckon you can tell where a coffee bean comes from just by smelling it, well, you'll be in your element at this event.

Currently a lot of the slots are waiting list only, so be sure to get your name down if this is the dream way of spending a weekend for you.

6. Pre Paddy's Yard Party

March 16th, The Coombe, more info here

Pray for no rain this Paddy's weekend, especially if you're hoping to bop the afternoon away at this Pre Paddy's Yard Party, an outdoor event that brings together a large range of musical genres, styles and artistry, and where you'll hear music from a variety of genres, everything from contemporary classical, to experimental ambience, House to Trance.

They are currently on their final release of tickets, costing €30pp, so don't stall if you're thinking of heading that way over the banker.

5. The Shadow of a Gunman

March 21st - 24th, Gaiety Theatre, more info here

For a limited time only, Sean O'Casey's War of Independence drama "The Shadow of a Gunman" is playing at the Gaiety, and if you're going by my mantra, it's to take every opportunity to go to one of Dublin's oldest theatres. For those unfamiliar with the play, it follows an ambitious young woman dreaming of a life with her downstairs neighbour, beyond her life in her Dublin tenement.

Often the shorter a play's runtime, the more high quality the production, so we definitely recommend experiencing this Irish classic while you can.

4. Mother Cultúr Club

March 16th, Collins Barracks, more info here

Mother is back, and no, we're not talking about Taylor Swift in this case. Taking over the National Museum once more for Cultúr Club, Mother is ringing in Paddy's Day Eve with an evening of music, queer performance, and art, ensuring your vibes are on point in time for the main event on the 17th.

Tickets start from €25 (the early birds have come and gone) and honestly, can you think of a better way to be spending your bank holiday Saturday?

3. Index: Jazzy

Advertisement

March 23rd, Liberty Lane, more info here

If there's one thing Irish people do well, it's having pride in watching our own rise up and conquer an industry. Jazzy has become a household name ever since she first popped off on the music scene, and now you can see the Crumlin-born musician for yourself as part of her Irish and UK tour, that is if you still have some stamina in you following your crazy Paddy's Day plans.

There are very limited tickets remaining for this event, under 50, so be quick if you wanna spend an evening bopping along to one of Ireland's finest dance acts. Tickets cost €35.

2. Summertime Sadness Club

March 7th, Workmans, more info here

It's been all about a certain Miss Taylor Alison Swift as of late, and while we continue to bow before her altar, we can't forget a certain lady who's been sinking us into our feels since the Tumblr days. Sad girls and boys everywhere, sway to an evening full of Lana Del Rey's best tunes, in an event I imagine to be like Swiftoggedon, but more morose.

And if you can't be without your dash of TayTay, not to worry, the DJ will be throwing in some hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Adele, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Florence + The Machine, Mitski, Lorde, Frank Ocean, Haim, Björk, Kate Bush, and Fleetwood Mac. Tickets start from €8.66.

The nostalgia and love of Lana would almost convince me to go out on a school night, and at the ripe age of 28, that is saying a hell of a lot.

1. Lucky Tortoise Dumpling Making Class

Multiple dates, Temple Bar, more info here

The hottest event in town, we had to last minute remove it from our February Book Ahead after it sold out multiple times for multiple dates. Lucky Tortoise are back in March with their classes, so large was the February demand for them, and an evening includes the dumpling-making class, a welcome drink and a full meal, as well as exciting prizes.

So far there are three classes happening in March (6th, 12th, 26th) but spaces are already filling up faster than you can fill your dumplings, so if you're in the mood for a wholesome post-work activity, what's more wholesome than a little cooking? Tickets cost €59 before booking fees.

READ ON:

- These are the 12 best margaritas in Dublin city centre

- Acai bowl spot finds new roots on Drury Street

- Hugely popular Italian restaurant announces closure in Rathmines