Perfect the art of the winter cocktail at this unique Dublin workshop

Get your skates on and see what's shaking at this cocktail event

While we all enjoy playing bartender at home, cracking into the ice box, measuring out the mixtures as best we can and giving the shaker a sleight of hand, there's a lot to be said for some professional know-how. While mixology can take years to master, there are undoubtedly some simple skills and tips to pick up that can elevate our at-home cocktail-making creations.

If you fancy getting to grips with the ins and outs of some winter cocktails, you do not want to miss a brand new workshop coming to the Roe & Co Distillery in The Liberties. Not only is this a fantastic opportunity to sharpen your cocktail skills, but the experience is also a great opportunity to catch up with friends.

At Roe & Cosy: A Winter Warmer Workshop, guests will learn the art of creating seasonal hot drinks from some master mixologists as they step into the distillery as part of the Roe & Co Christmas Experience.

Upon arrival at the beautifully decorated Dublin 8 Distillery, guests will be welcome take in the Christmassy atmosphere and admire the interiors as they sample a welcome drink. Following this warm reception, an expert guide will lead guests through the Roe & Co Distillery and into Room 106. Here, visitors will get to taste a selection of whiskeys that have all been paired with a seasonal delicacy.

After enjoying a few festive bites, it's time for the Winter Warmer Workshop, where a resident Roe & Co mixologist will impart some super helpful cocktail skills. During the session, participants will create their very own seasonal hot drink based on their own unique palate.

The experience finishes up in the cosy Power House, where you'll receive a bespoke gift.

Slots for Roe & Cosy: A Winter Warmer Workshop are available on Thursdays at 6:30pm and on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Tickets cost €60. Visit roeandwhiskey.com for more information.

Brought to you by Roe & Co. 18+ only. Please drink responsibly.