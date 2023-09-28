Olé! There's a one-day Spanish food, beer and music pop-up coming to Dublin

Brought to you by San Miguel

Gotta make the most of those long-ish Autumn evenings for as long as we can

As the days get shorter, we're constantly looking for ways to add a bit of sparkle to our evenings – and what better way to do that than to embrace some of the finest Spanish culture right here in Dublin?

The folks at San Miguel are back, and they're bringing the very best of Spain to NoLita, one of Dublin's most polished venues. This time around, they're celebrating the Spanish spirit of adventure through their Here's to the Seekers campaign. The event, La Vida de San Miguel, encourages guests to awaken their tastebuds with some exhilarating food and drink pairings.

La Vida de San Miguel takes place on 18 October, and with some top-tier DJs on the roster, it's gearing up to be an incredible night. Here's what you can expect:

The menu

San Miguel is teaming up with Nico Reynolds (of Lil Portie Caribbean Kitchen fame) to bring you a decadent menu that is inspired by Spain's regional cuisines. Get your tastebuds going with some flavoursome nibbles before tucking into some super satisfying tapas dishes throughout the evening. Indeed, if you want to experience the very best in Spanish cuisine, then La Vida de San Miguel has got you covered.

The beer

Guests will be invited to pair the exciting food offering with cold pints of San Miguel. This award-winning premium lager is not only refreshing, but it will bring out the rich flavours of the Spanish tapas.

The entertainment

As well as the food and beer pairings, guests will get the chance to enjoy some top-class live entertainment. Caffola and Engel, Ireland's leading DJ and sax duo will be on hand throughout the night with some stellar live music and immersive surprise experiences.

The tickets

La Vida de San Miguel kicks off on 18 October, and tickets cost just €7, which will be donated to Food Cloud, a social enterprise tackling food waste. To secure your spot, head to the Eventbrite page right here. Make sure to register at the Eventbrite page, and keep your eyes peeled for future San Miguel events coming very soon.

