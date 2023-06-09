Everything you need to know about the Eatyard Launch Party

Brought to you by 7UP Zero.

Summer days are made for food markets, and this weekend our tastebuds are in for a real treat as 7UP x Eatyard's Sunday Sessions kicks off with an unmissable launch party.

Expect tasty food and some epic live entertainment from some of Ireland's brightest and buzziest stars. What's more, as Sunday Sessions is powered by 7UP, you can expect plenty of cocktails and mocktails made with 7UP Zero. The drink has a brand new look and feel but still has that same great taste.

Ready to fill your June with good vibes? Here's everything you need to know about 7UP's Sunday Sessions at Eatyard.

When does it kick off?

The party starts this Sunday June 11th at 1:30pm and it continues with three additional Sunday sessions throughout June and into July.

Where will it take place?

7UP x Eatyard's Sunday Sessions takes place in the Bernard Shaw, Drumcondra, Dublin.

What's on the menu?

The vendors at Eatyard and 7UP have joined forces to curate four special, uplifting dishes, while expert mixologists are on hand to create four perfectly paired 7UP-inspired cocktails. Some of the vendors involved include Janets Pan Asian, Nice Burger, FUGÚ and Village Pizza.

As well as treats for your tastebuds, a host of Irish stars will be on MC duties for fun, games, DJ sets and music bingo.

What's worth catching?

The launch party kicks off this Sunday, June 11th and DJ Marcus O'Laoire will be welcoming guests from 1:30pm onwards. Throughout the day, there will be mixology demonstrations, Q&A sessions, Music Bingo, a DJ set and plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Then, on June 25th comedian Anna Clifford will host the second Sunday Session, kicking off at 1:30pm. As well as the specially curated meals and cocktails, guests will be treated to a 45 minute standup set from Anna, while DJ Jess Maciel will be on the decks.

On Sunday July 9th, Crossy, one of Ireland's most beloved radio presenters will serve as MC, hosting music bingo and games throughout the day, before finishing off with a DJ set.

The final Sunday Session concludes on Sunday 23 July. Join Emman Idama, Hot Press' reigning Irish comedian of the year, for a day of food, cocktails, games and standup. In the evening, Jess Maciel will be back once more for a final DJ set.

To stay up to date on all things Eatyard, make sure you follow the official Instagram page right here.

