Full list of traffic and Dublin Bus diversions this weekend as Red Bull F1 showrun comes to the city centre

The much-anticipated Red Bull F1 showcase event sold out within minutes

This Sunday (January 15th) will see thousands of Formula One fans taking to the streets of Dublin city centre to see the champion cars and drivers in person.

Formula One World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing will take to North Wall Quay in a thrilling motorsports spectacle. After a successful 2022- with two titles, 16 wins, 26 podium finishes and the largest single-season points haul, the Oracle Red Bull Racing are heading to the streets of town to celebrate.

The highlight of the showcase will be the showrun with Formula One driver David Coulthard taking to the streets in Sebastian Vettel’s Championship-winning RB7 car, alongside Drifter Conor Shanahan and Stunt Bike Rider Mike Jensen.

The 2023 Red Bull Showrun will run from 16.30-18.00 on Sunday, but North Wall Quay will be closed to traffic between 13.00 and 21.00 with Dublin Bus diversions in place at that time.

Diversions:

Route 151

Towards Docklands (East Road)

Normal route to North Wall Quay, divert via Guild Street, Sheriff Street, East Wall Road and back on to normal route.

Towards Foxborough (Balgaddy Road)

Normal route.

Route G1/G2

Towards Spencer Dock

Normal route to North Wall Quay, divert via Guild Street, Sheriff Street and back on to normal route.

Towards Red Cow Luas/Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

Normal route to Mayor Street, divert right to New Wapping Street, left to Sheriff Street, left to Oriel Street, Sheriff Street Lower, Amiens Street, Talbot Bridge and back on to normal route.

Route N4

Towards the Point Village

Normal route to East Wall Road, divert via Sheriff Street and terminate.

Towards Blanchardstown

Depart Sheriff Street, divert right to East Road and back on to the normal route.

Bus stop changes

Bus stops 2501 Spencer Place, New Wapping Street, 7398 Convention Centre, North Wall Quay and 7623 East Wall Road, 3 Arena will not be in use during this time.

For stop 2501 please proceed to stops 2500 Beckett Bridge, North Wall Quay or 2502 New Wapping Street, Sheriff Street for your nearest stop.

For stop 7398 please proceed to stop 7397 Guild Street, North Wall Quay for your nearest stop.

