Sections of the M50 to face closures over the coming weeks

Some essential info for late-night/early-morning commuters.

The sections affected by the closures are The M50 northbound and southbound between Junction 13 (Sandyford) and Junction 17 (M50/M11 merge).

Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council, have ordered the M50 closures on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The following dates are when the M50 will be closed due to roadworks.

The M50 will be closed northbound from the Wednesday the 18th January to Friday the 20th January, between the hours of 10pm and 5am. Further works will then continue from Monday 23rd January to Thursday 26th January, again between 10pm and 5am.

As for the southbound carriageway, roadworks will take place between Monday 16th January to Wednesday 18th January, between the hours of 10pm and 5am. The M50 will reopen during working hours to avoid causing issues for commuters.

The Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council have provided an alternative route for those who do need to travel between these hours. You can find it below.

Alternative route for traffic travelling southbound on M50 from Junction 14 (Sandyford) to Junction 17

Take southbound exit slip at M50 Junction 14 (Sandyford) and continue to the first roundabout. Take 2nd exit from roundabout onto the N31 Leopardstown Road and travel south for approx. 650m towards signalised junction of Burton Hall Road and Leopardstown Road. Turn right at signalised junction onto R113 Leopardstown Road and continue for approx. 1.2km until junction with N11. Turn right at signalised junction and continue straight on N11 for approx. 5.7km until Loughlinstown roundabout. Take 2nd exit from Loughlinstown roundabout and merge with M11 Southbound.

Alternative route for traffic travelling northbound on M11 at M50 Junction 17 (M50/M11) to Junction 14 (Sandyford)

Take northbound exit slip M50 Junction 17 (M50/M11) and continue to the Loughlinstown roundabout. Take 2nd exit from the Loughlinstown roundabout and continue straight on N11 for approx. 5.7km. At the signalised junction of the N11 with Leopardstown Road (R113) (White’s Cross) turn left onto Leopardstown Road (R113) and continue for approx. 1.2km until signalised junction of Leopardstown Road and Burton Hall Road. Turn left at signalised junction and continue straight on R113 for approx. 650m until roundabout. Take 2nd exit from roundabout and merge with M50 Northbound.

