Northside bar offering free pints to Leinster Fans with a BT bag in tow

Well played, well played

There’s been some rumblings of dissent on social media about this weekend’s upcoming European Rugby Champions Cub, which sees Leinster take on Northhampton. While the contents of the game are normally what people focus on, for this particular match, it’s where it’s taking place which has been the subject of much discussion online (and no doubt in the rarified airlocked rooms of Dublin 4).

Kick-off is at 17.30 on Saturday, May 4th, with a home advantage to Leinster since the game is being played at Croke Park, it’s the first time since Ireland lost to Scotland in the 2010 Six Nations, that the GAA headquarters hosts a game of rugby. One Northside pub has taken full advantage of the humourous thought of having that many Leinster rugby fans venture so far across the Liffey, by offering a great drinks opportunity to them. Any Leinster rugby fan can receive a free pint, as long as they show up with what many consider to be a posh Dublin accoutrement, a Brown Thomas bag.

“Welcoming your Leinster lions to the (northside) jungle,” Phibsborough’s The Back Page wrote on Instagram, adding that all folks needed to do was to “show up before or after the Leinster vs Northampton game in Croke Park with your Brown Thomas bag for a pint on us”.

Don’t worry if you aren’t one of the 82,300 people who’ve secured a ticket to Croker, you can also pop along to The Back Page to watch the game there, they’ll have the tellies on.

