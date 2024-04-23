Search icon

23rd Apr 2024

Dalkey SuperValu has immortalised Matt Damon and his ‘big bag of cans’

lovindublin

No notes

If there’s one thing we as Irish people love, it’s when people openly love us back, and boy oh boy did Matt Damon love the Summer he spent in the south Dublin seaside town.

The cast and crew of the movie, The Last Duel, moved to Ireland for filming in Wicklow, Meath, Kilkenny and Dublin, after filming in the south of France in February 2020. The first Covid lockdown interrupted filming and the actor and his family were trapped in Dalkey for a couple of weeks. At that time the not-so-conspicuous Damon visited restaurants, cafes and shops, and became a bit of a curiosity for locals.

When a photo of him visiting the Vico Baths with a SuperValu shopping bag went viral, speculation was rampant about whether Damon had gone full local and was bringing a big bag of cans down to the water to have a sup. This theory was discounted when in an interview with SPIN 1038 the star revealed that he was carrying his swimming gear down to the waterfront.

Immortalising this moment of pure fever dreams, Rushe’s SuperValu in Dalkey has released a new reusable shopping bag that has an outline of Damon in that iconic photo.

The bag has been an instant hit, with fans even putting in requests for cloth bags bearing the star on it.

Any word on how Harry Styles’s Tower Records bag and Bill Murray and this season’s 100% compostable Centra bag in Belmullet is progressing?

Header image/ dalkeyopenforum/FB

READ ON: Dotie new cafe and natty wine bar has just opened in Blackrock

