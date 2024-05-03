Search icon

03rd May 2024

We’ve got a €250 giftcard from O’Briens up for grabs

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by O’Briens. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

From light crisp whites to bottles of bubbles, there’s plenty of great wine in store.

The glorious long weekend is here, and if you’re hosting or attending a get-together, you might be scratching your head about what wines to select.

It’s not always easy to know where to start when buying wine. You want a crowd-pleaser, something all your guests will enjoy, but you also want it to go great with food. It also goes without saying that few of us can afford to spend a small fortune on wine.

The good news is you don’t have to break the bank to supply great wine this bank holiday weekend, thanks to O’Briens French wine sale. Head to your local store and you’ll find discounts on a wide array of reds, whites and bubbly, so whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering, a BBQ or an early summer party, you’ll be confident in your wine choices.

To celebrate the O’Briens French wine sale, we’re giving one Lovin Dublin reader a €250 voucher that can be used in-store or online. For your chance to win, simply fill out the form at the bottom of this page and we’ll select a winner. The competition closes on 17th May.

In the meantime, we’ve selected some of our favourite wines to bring along to your bank holiday shindig.

Salasar Crémant De Limoux

Looking for a Champagne alternative? Look no further than this delicately floral Crémant, a crisp, elegant sparkling wine that pairs beautifully with seafood.

Château Peyredoulle

With notes of ripe blackberry and cherry fruit, this rich robust red will pair nicely with steak, burgers or decadent Portobello mushrooms.

Haut-Poitou Sauvignon Blanc Les Cimes

Early summer parties call for chilled white wine, so pop a bottle of this Sauvignon in the fridge and enjoy its flavours of citrus, grapefruit and kiwi.

Petit Cernin Linen Bottle

We could all do with making more sustainable choices and that extends to wine shopping. When selecting a high-quality red, opt for this Petit Cernin, which comes in a Green Gen Bottle that’s made from recycled materials and enclosed in linen fibre.

Pop into your local O’Briens. There are 34 locations nationwide or shop online. Delivery is free when you spend more than €100.

