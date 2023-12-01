Here's what to expect from Christmas at the Guinness Storehouse

Brought to you by Guinness Storehouse. Please drink responsibly.

The festive szn is on the horizon and there's already lashings of magic sparkling around the air at the iconic brewery

The days may be getting colder, shorter (and wetter!) but the Christmas period also brings a little bit of magic.

The calendar is full of long-overdue catchups, seasonal shindigs and all kinds of gatherings and one activity is a must-do and high on everyone's agenda. One iconic Dublin venue that is ready to welcome you, your friends and any visitors this winter is the Guinness Storehouse, where Christmas has officially arrived. That's right, the beloved Dublin 8 visitor experience is alive with the festive spirit, and with tickets already on sale, early booking is advised to avoid missing out on Christmas at the Guinness Storehouse.

Whether you're a true Blue or a Guinness Storehouse newbie, there is no better time to visit the incredible Guinness building and learn the Guinness story. Christmas at the Guinness Storehouse runs from 22 November until 6 January, and if you're curious about what magic awaits behind the illustrious St. James's Gates, we've got the lowdown on what you can expect:

An unparalleled view of the city

As you sample some great beer in the Gravity Bar, you'll get the opportunity to take in panoramic views of Dublin. Truly, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better view of this city.

A Christmas tree unlike any other

Step into the Guinness Storehouse this Christmas and prepare to be greeted by an incredible Christmas tree – unparalleled on the streets of Dublin. This tree is 8.5 meters tall and features an inviting tunnel to welcome visitors to the Home of Guinness. True to form the tree is decked out with some incredible decorations, perfect to get a few Christmas snaps in front of if you are feeling it. What's more, it features a dazzling 1759 lights as a nod to the year Guinness began, and reframes the 9000-year lease signed by Arthur Guinness. There will be plenty of Instagrammable moments throughout the experience – including a giant bauble display and new artwork from Farouk Alao, Sorcha O'Higgins and Ger Clancy – so make sure you have your camera at the ready. Also, keep an ear out for an original piece of music from Kodaline throughout the experience.

Festive bites

The Guinness Storehouse invites guests to indulge in some delicious nibbles on their exclusive Christmas menu, which features a spiced beef dish, Mulled Guinness and Guinness smoked salmon, in addition to fresh Irish cheeses.

Moments of magic throughout the tour

You can, of course, still expect the same high-quality tour of the Guinness Storehouse that's on offer all year long, but with Christmas in the air, there will also be plenty of surprises and magic sprinkled throughout the experience, from moments of connection, pop-up musical performances, classic Irish craic and cultural highlights.

To secure your ticket for the Guinness Storehouse this Christmas, visit Guinness-Storehouse.com to book.

