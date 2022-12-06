17 Dublin spots where you can feast on some festive mince pies

Tis the season, after all.

With just weeks until the big day, Dublin cafés all over the county are baking up mince pies. Some have even put their own spin on the most festive treat. If mince pies are one of your fave parts of Christmas, then make sure you get down to one (or two) of these Dublin spots in the next few weeks to devour some.

1. Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

Bread 41 are serving up mince pies, and if they're as good as their croissants and muffins, then you will not be disappointed. They open until 2pm on the daily.

2. Vanilla Pod Eatery

Multiple Locations

The Vanilla Pod Eatery has just opened a fourth location in Dún Laoghaire, to go with their south-side spots in Leopardstown, Carrickmines, and Blackrock, which gives you plenty of options if these look like some of the best mince pies Dublin has to offer.

3. Farmhouse Café

Location: Walkinstown

These bad boys are bound to fly off the shelves, so don't wait too long before going to try one. Farmhouse Café closes on weekends but opens 8am to 3pm between Monday and Friday.

4. Velvet Cupcake

Location: Portmarnock & Northern Cross

Velvet Cupcake only recently opened within Northern Cross café, giving you another spot to locate their freshly baked mince pies. Velvet Cupcake opens from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday (from 7:30am in Northern Cross) and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.

5. No Messin Bakery

Location: Stoneybatter

You can preorder a batch of mince pies from No Messin Bakery now if you want to be sure to have a ton come Christmas Day. Check out how to HERE.

6. Two Pups Coffee

Location: Francis Street

They aren't traditional mince pies, but we love the creativity behind these financiers from Two Pups Coffee.

7. Kennedy's Food Store

Multiple Locations

Kennedy's have been preparing for mince pie season, and are finally now selling them to the public. Why not pick up a batch from one of their stores?

8. The Pepper Pot Café

Location: Powerscourt Centre

From 11-4, Tuesday to Saturday, The Pepper Pot Café is serving up these delish mince pies, for your viewing, and eating, pleasure! They serve them up with brandy butter to make them extra festive.

9. Honey Honey Café

Location: Portmarnock

These mince pies contain the most delectable boozed soaked, nutty filling, perfect to enjoy with a coffee.

10. Kale + Coco

Location: Stoneybatter

The perfect treat to go alongside a cuppa, Kale + Coco source their gluten free and vegan mince pies from Oh Happy Treats!

11. Two Boys Brew

Location: Phibsborough

If you're still talking about your Two Boys Brew mince pies from last year, then do not delay on preordering Christmas 2022's box because they are flying.

12. Slices

Location: Stoneybatter

Okay, so this isn't exactly a mince pie, but who doesn't love to see a twist on tradition? You can get a mince pie bakewell from Slices during the month of December.

13. Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

Customers say these mince pies are "the best we have ever had." You better get down to Baa Baa Café to see what all the fuss is about!

14. Phoenix Café

Location: Phoenix Park

Nothing more satisfying following a hearty stroll around Phoenix Park than something sweet to eat, and these mince pies look absolutely perfect.

15. Timber Trove Café

Location: Rathfarnham

As well as the return of their Christmas sambo, Timber Trove Café are another Dublin café that have welcomed back mince pies in honour of the season.

16. Brindle Coffee & Wine

Location: Portobello

This pet friendly spot in Portobello is also full of mince pies, and they open Sunday to Wednesday until 8pm and Thursday to Saturday until 9pm.

17. Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

Happy Endings love to switch things up, so while they are serving mince pies, alongside a Christmas burger and Christmas dinner spring rolls, their mince pies are deep-fried. That's just something that's got to be tried.

Where are you going to get a mince pie? You may need to taste test a few ahead of Santy arriving.

Header image via Instagram/thevanillapodeatery

