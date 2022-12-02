7 unusual Christmas dishes to try in Dublin right now

For anyone who's all sandwiched out.

One of the best parts about Christmas is the food that comes with it - the buttery mince pies, selection box chocolate, and of course, the lovingly roasted turkey and ham. All essential parts of the festive experience that'll never get old, but if you just so happen to be looking for something a little different, you're in luck. Here are 7 unusual Christmas dishes we've spotted around Dublin including pizzas, spring rolls and croquettes.

Let's hop in, shall we?

Christmas Pizza from Grá Pizza x Tír Deli

Tír and Grá have teamed up to create this inspired festive pie, topped with turkey meatballs, sprouts, stuffing and Tír's famous Christmas Tree mayo. Would you swap out garlic dip for cranberry sauce? If so, look no further.

Christmas spring rolls from Benjamins Hot Chicken

Get yourself down to Benjamin's new home at The Vintage Inn for a sampling of their festive spring rolls, packed with sausage stuffing, parsnip apple and sage with homemade chicken gravy for dippin'.

Christmas Dinner spring rolls from Happy Endings

You can't have one festive spring roll without the other. These babies from Happy Endings have all the essentials - roast turkey leg, Char siu ham, Brussel sprouts and stuffing.

Christmas Bánh Mì from Urbanity

As part of their annual Chrimbo Sambo Slam, Urbanity have this Vietnamese take on the classic on the go - miso and honey glazed ham, sprout and Chinese cabbage slaw, picked veg and coriander with a tasty 5 spice gravy for dipping.

Christmas Croquettes from Market Bar

What's better than a good croquette? A Christmas croquette, obviously. Delicious smoked ham with mature cheddar and a honey mustard mayo to tie it all together. Perfection.

Seitan Log from It's a Trap

If you're a veggie or vegan looking for a meaty filling for your Christmas sambos, why not give this Seitan log from It's a Trap a go? It's also the perfect dish to sit pride of place on a meat-free dinner table.

Nutella Pannetone

If you've been browsing the Pannetone section of Lidl for the past few weeks yearning for something different, why not give this Nutella-filled loaf from Sugar Loaf bakery a go? Ideal for anyone with a sweet tooth this festive season.

Happy snacking, one and all!

Header image via Instagram/urbanitydub

