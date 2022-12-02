One of Dublin's most unique Italians has closed after a 'bumpy couple of years'

2022 doesn't rain in closures it pours

Typically the unfortunate news from train stations these days is delays and clogged tracks, but this week the sad news came that Fasta in Connolly Train Station had closed.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Fasta will no longer be able to continue trading at Connolly Train Station," Noel Reilly the director of Fasta took to Instagram on December 1st to announce the news. "It has been a bumpy couple of years to put it mildly, however it has sadly become clear that it is no longer viable to continue at this location," he added.

With a fantastic tagline of "the trains are fast but we are fasta", the unique spot down in the vaults of Connolly Train Station, Fasta offered commuters the benefit of fresh food with a quick turnaround.

With a robust menu filled with classics, the team at Fasta made all their pasta in-house. The dishes were served as the name suggested fast and with the added benefit of being served in a takeaway box which allowed customers to dash off at a moment's notice.

After 10 years in medicine, Reilly was experiencing burnout and looking to take a break from working as an A&E Doctor. After a fateful trip to Italy, Reilly decided that the change would involve food, primarily pasta. Unfortunately, covid got in the way of the intended opening of Fasta, but by October 2022 Reilly was up and running.

After just over two years in business, one of the city's most unique food experiences has unfortunately closed.

Hopefully, this isn't the last we'll see of Reilly and the pasta that runs quicker than the Irish rail services, with countless other well-wishers writing messages of support underneath the post.

"Hopefully a new location is not too far away," wrote one, "so sorry to hear you’ve had to close. Hoping you can come back to another spot in the city!" added another.

We tried pasta from Fasta back in August '22 and here's a lil look at how it went:

https://www.tiktok.com/@lovindublin/video/7137550527872699653?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

