Rathgar Persian restaurant to close in January to make way for a new Italian spot

While Dublin openers dominated our hospitality headlines for most of 2023, the last few weeks of have given rise to closure announcements left, right and centre. This week alone we have heard about Viki's Artisan Pancakes selling their food truck, Hank's in Glasthule shutting up shop, as well as pizza place Stone in Stoneybatter permanently closing.

Persian restaurant Denj, based in Rathgar, is the latest business to announce a closure, but at least in this case they are closing to make way for a new space, switching their focus to Italian cuisine.

Denj opened in December 2021, a cosy, warm atmosphere serving traditional and tantalising Persian food which they hoped to introduce and promote within Ireland, a society they believe it was relatively unfamiliar to before.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, they explained their reasons for transitioning into an Italian restaurant, citing that Italian cuisine holds a special place in their hearts, and was previously their area of expertise for two decades before the pandemic hit.

Denj will remain open as a Persian restaurant until January 15th, so if you love their food, you still have time to dig in before they close for good. After the 15th, they will begin renovating the premises to open a new Italian space in Rathgar instead.

