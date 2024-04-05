Search icon

05th Apr 2024

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

Katy Thornton

The venue took to socials to announce that Easter weekend was there last in operation.

Sad news for Dublin party people, as The Chalk Venue in Swords have taken to socials to announce that they have closed their doors for good after six years in business.

The North Dublin venue, established in 2017, was a go-to spot for live music, DJ sets, late bar hours, as well as screening sports, doing a range of typical pub grub like pizza and wings (as well as something called the burgerito, which is exactly what it sounds like) and a range of classic cocktails which all came in under the €10 mark (unheard of in this economy).

In their announcement, The Chalk Venue expressed their sadness at having to close and thanked patrons for their support over the last six years:

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the closure of The Chalk Venue. After a fantastic 6 years making memories we closed our doors for the last time on Easter Sunday to a sellout Live Forever show. We’d like to take a moment to thank all of our amazing customers for your support over the years. See you all in The Schooler.”

The Schoolhouse, an affordable eatery and beer garden, will continue to operate as normal.

Header images via Instagram / The Chalk Venue

