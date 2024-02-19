Hugely popular Italian restaurant announces closure in Rathmines

"Onto the next adventure."

Italian restaurant Manifesto in Rathmines have made the sad announcement that they are closing.

The news will come as a shock to pizza and pasta lovers in the city; Dublin closures are never easy to stomach, and unfortunately we've had to experience a fair few as of late. This one cuts deep though; Manifesto was a more traditional Italian spot that has been hugely popular amongst its fellow Rathmines locals, and beyond, for years now, drawing in loved up couples and bickering families (as one such bickering family, it made a lovely backdrop for an all out rager on Father's Day) to enjoy some of the best pizza in Dublin, even making it to number 16 on our list.

We praised Manifesto for its classic Italian atmosphere - there were no flashy neon lights or trendy wooden panelled interiors - just white-clothed tables and good food. Even with the absence of a beer license, the Italian restaurant had people of all generations flock there regularly, enticing even the most loyal IPA drinkers to switch things up with a bottle of merlot instead.

Owner Lucio Paduano took to the Manifesto Facebook page on Saturday evening to announce that they would be closing, despite trying their best efforts to keep things up and running. Manifesto took the time to thank all their loyal customers, past and present, as well as their staff

Advertisement

The announcement post quickly amassed 50+ comments of customers lamenting the loss of Manifesto to the Dublin 6 area, with many citing their devastation at the news, and wishing Lucio and the team all the best with their next adventure.

Header image via Instagram / Manifesto

READ ON:

- 10 of the best foodie streets in Dublin City

Advertisement

- 16 of the best spots in Dublin for food and cocktails

- 40 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin