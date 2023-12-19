Glasthule petrol station turned café to close at the end of the year

"Join us in these final two weeks to say your goodbyes and share one last cup of coffee."

Hank's, a neighbourhood café which launched in Glasthule over two years ago, has taken to socials to announce that they will close for good on December 31st.

This converted petrol station is a dog friendly space with plenty of room to chat with pals beneath their massive ol' canopy. Hank's was particularly popular in the summer months for their soft serve and ice-cream cups, even stocking vegan options so those who are dairy-free could still get that glorious summer feeling of going for a 99.

Year round they also served toasties, sausage rolls, and other traditional café goodies, which makes their closure even harder.

Hank's made the announcement of their closure on Instagram, saying goodbye and thanking those all too important loyal customers over the last two years:

"Unfortunately it’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of our closure on December 31st. While bidding farewell brings sadness, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers, neighbors, and friends who’ve supported us over the years. Join us in these final two weeks to say your goodbyes and share one last cup of coffee. Let’s make these remaining moments truly special."

For those local to Hank's, make sure you stop by before they shut up shop for good.

Unfortunately this is but one of many closure announcements that have caught our eye over the last few weeks. While generally the list of new openings is much longer, thank God, these last couple of days have produced a lot of sad news for hospitality businesses around the county.

