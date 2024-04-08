Search icon

Closures

08th Apr 2024

Popular Asian restaurant closed on Capel Street with space already available to rent

Katy Thornton

The restaurant has not posted publicly about the closure.

After two and a half years in business on Capel Street, Asian bar and restaurant Gushi has quietly closed, with the premises already featuring on Daft to rent. The restaurant was a hugely popular one, sitting on one of Dublin’s best foodie streets, with nothing but rave reviews from customers and critics alike, making the news of their closure even more devastating.

They were known for their range of sushi, chicken wings, burgers, as well as a range of Asian tapas, whipping up everything from Japanese cuisine to Thai. Gushi have not announced their closure on socials, but Google says it is now “permanently closed”.

While there’s been no explanation for the closure, it’s no secret that the hospitality industry has becoming increasingly more difficult to thrive in as of late. Many restaurants and cafés have joined the new VAT 9 movement, that would see the return of the 9% hospitality VAT after it went back to 13.5% in September 2023.

Gushi’s former premises at 48 Capel Street now features on Daft, available to rent for a negotiable fee, and is said to be available immediately.

The Daft description of the property reads as such:

“This presents a fantastic chance for someone to operate a restaurant business in the bustling Dublin city center, specifically on Capel Street near Arnotts shopping center, Debenhams, Jervis, and more. The restaurant, established just two years ago, boasts significant investments, including features like an open kitchen, a large TV screen, function room and 2 wine bars… The location’s constant influx of people provides a real potential to turn this restaurant into a sought-after destination.”

Interested parties can negotiate the rent, which is 250m2 and described as a restaurant / bar / hotel.

Header images via Instagram / Gushi & Daft

READ ON:

4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

5 places that are actually affordable for coffee in Dublin

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

Topics:

gushi restaurant dublin

RELATED ARTICLES

No posts have been found

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

the chalk venue

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

By Katy Thornton

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

dublin pub closed

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

By lovindublin

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

By Katy Thornton

Hugely popular Italian restaurant announces closure in Rathmines

Hugely popular Italian restaurant announces closure in Rathmines

By Katy Thornton

Fade Street restaurant ‘reluctantly’ closed after almost a decade in business

Fade Street restaurant ‘reluctantly’ closed after almost a decade in business

By Katy Thornton

Dublin 2 bakery close their restaurant to repurpose space for savoury pastry creation

Dublin 2 bakery close their restaurant to repurpose space for savoury pastry creation

By Katy Thornton

VAT 9 movement is crucial for an industry ‘on its knees’, say Irish hospitality owners

VAT 9 movement is crucial for an industry ‘on its knees’, say Irish hospitality owners

By Fiona Frawley

Dublin’s historic fruit and vegetable market set to finally reopen

Dublin’s historic fruit and vegetable market set to finally reopen

By Fiona Frawley

5 places that are actually affordable for coffee in Dublin

5 places that are actually affordable for coffee in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

new openings dublin

4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

By Katy Thornton

13 of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Dublin

13 of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

The best 5 chicken fillet rolls in Dublin, as the delicacy takes over London

The best 5 chicken fillet rolls in Dublin, as the delicacy takes over London

By Fiona Frawley

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

the chalk venue

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

By Katy Thornton

Dublin’s growing grá for small plates is leaving some of us wanting

Dublin’s growing grá for small plates is leaving some of us wanting

By Katy Thornton

Status Orange warnings issued for several counties over Storm Kathleen

Status Orange warnings issued for several counties over Storm Kathleen

By lovindublin

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

Supermac’s face social media suspension due to April Fool’s joke

By lovindublin

What is the VAT 9 hospitality movement and why is it important?

What is the VAT 9 hospitality movement and why is it important?

By Fiona Frawley

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

dublin pub closed

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

By lovindublin

Load more stories