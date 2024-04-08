Popular Asian restaurant closed on Capel Street with space already available to rent

The restaurant has not posted publicly about the closure.

After two and a half years in business on Capel Street, Asian bar and restaurant Gushi has quietly closed, with the premises already featuring on Daft to rent. The restaurant was a hugely popular one, sitting on one of Dublin’s best foodie streets, with nothing but rave reviews from customers and critics alike, making the news of their closure even more devastating.

They were known for their range of sushi, chicken wings, burgers, as well as a range of Asian tapas, whipping up everything from Japanese cuisine to Thai. Gushi have not announced their closure on socials, but Google says it is now “permanently closed”.

While there’s been no explanation for the closure, it’s no secret that the hospitality industry has becoming increasingly more difficult to thrive in as of late. Many restaurants and cafés have joined the new VAT 9 movement, that would see the return of the 9% hospitality VAT after it went back to 13.5% in September 2023.

Gushi’s former premises at 48 Capel Street now features on Daft, available to rent for a negotiable fee, and is said to be available immediately.

The Daft description of the property reads as such:

“This presents a fantastic chance for someone to operate a restaurant business in the bustling Dublin city center, specifically on Capel Street near Arnotts shopping center, Debenhams, Jervis, and more. The restaurant, established just two years ago, boasts significant investments, including features like an open kitchen, a large TV screen, function room and 2 wine bars… The location’s constant influx of people provides a real potential to turn this restaurant into a sought-after destination.”

Interested parties can negotiate the rent, which is 250m2 and described as a restaurant / bar / hotel.

Header images via Instagram / Gushi & Daft

