14 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

Can I order my dish with a side of fun? Thanks.

Dublin has a wealth of great places to eat - we're one of the biggest foodie countries in Europe (don't believe us - we have proof).

However, if you're looking for somewhere to eat in Dublin that's got a bit of quirkiness, a bit of additional joy, then buckle yourself in, because we've got the most fun places to eat in the county, coming right up.

14. Half & Half

Location: Coolmine Industrial Estate

I have long been fascinated by this Dublin 15 establishment that does some the most insane, cheesy burgers and fries in the county. Half & Half does a range of classic American dishes, and are best known for their mac n cheese, their crispy burgers, and their chicken tenders. Tell me what isn't fun about that, I'll wait.

You can place an order for Half & Half on Flipdish.

13. Pizza Yard

Location: Ranelagh

While there are dozens of pizzerias to choose from in Dublin, one of the most fun locations has got to be Pizza Yard. Why? Because you are served a literal yard of pizza. Iconic.

If a yard of pizza isn't enough for you and your clan, not to worry, as they also serve two yards (they would probably sell three yards if they had long enough tables honestly).

12. PYE

Location: Dundrum

What may appear to be a simple bar is so much more, as PYE, nestled in where The Eagle used to be on the Dundrum Main Street (RIP), is completely dog-friendly, so much so that they have furniture just for your furry friend. The bar also serves food, including pizzas, pastas, salads, the works, and your pup won't go hungry, as they have a doggy vending machine installed too.

When the beer garden opens in the summer we've no doubt this spot will be hopping with people, and pets, on the regular.

11. Bah33

Location: Dawson Street

If you're someone who always orders the Mighty Meaty pizza at Domino's, then a visit to Bah33 is a must for you. Serving up all kinds of flavoursome eats, the menu is packed full with a range of different Brazilian specialities - all cooked in the traditional way. What makes Bah33 a fun dining experience however is that the serves come around all night with different cuts, and you can have as much as you like.

You're given red and green signs, which you use to tell the servers whether you are ready to eat or not. Display the green sign if you are ready for meat and display the red one if you need a break.

10. Six By Nico

Location: Molesworth Place

That the Six By Nico menu changes every six weeks is reason enough to check them out. They put an incredible amount of thought and care into each menu, each dish, and the staff are as friendly as they are knowledgeable about the chosen themes and inspirations of each ingredient.

A 6-course set menu will set you back €45 at Six By Nico.

9. Bow Lane

Location: Aungier Street

This buzzy city centre spot has one very special element that secures its title as a fun place to eat in Dublin. Drag brunch. With Davina Devine. Sure what else could you want from a dining experience?

8. Happy's Bar

Location: Aston Quay

While a bite to eat at Happy's is always a vibe, this spot is most fun when had during one of their themed bottomless brunches. They've had brunches in honour of Lady Gaga, Madonna, ABBA, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and many more, to go with their full moon style buckets and black pudding wontons.

7. Bonobo

Location: Smithfield

For great music, great vibes, and killer pizza, Bonobo is top spot in Dublin for all three. They made it onto the Lovin list of our top pizzerias in the county, and that's how you know we're super fond of it.

6. Ukiyo

Location: Exchequer Street

Some of my favourite sushi in Dublin comes from Ukiyo. They have some of the most imaginative rolls out there, plus if karaoke is your thing, you can book a karaoke room for you and your posse (which is honestly some of the best fun you can have).

And even if you don't participate in the karaoke, Ukiyo is a class place for a dance once you're finished eating.

5. Thunder Cut Alley

Location: Smithfield

This over-18s only location has a lot going on a weekly basis, everything from bottomless brunch, to 2 for 1 cocktails on certain evenings, on top of their tasty food offering.

Thunder Cut Alley is wall-to-wall sexy kitsch, like how you might imagine Dita Von Teese would decorate your Granny's house, armed only with pritt stick and a box of primary coloured paint. They do some great classic cocktails which are always nice and strong (and made with incredible speed). There's a Mexican-twinged menu which is never static - and invariably has some great prop fashioned to it - like a clothes peg or a children's toy.

4. Eatyard

Location: Drumcondra

We in this city love a market, so a food market is always 10/10 in our eyes. Eatyard runs beside the Bernard Shaw in Drumcondra, with a ton of delicious food vendors including Nice Burger, Bunga Bunga pasta, Village Pizza, and more. Ideal for a group who can never decide where to eat.

3. Token

Location: Smithfield

This spot places on every list of this kind, and for good reason. Token has an extensive menu, suitable for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike, but it also has arcade games, which is arguably more important. And they have a huge variety on-site; 40 arcade and pinball machines to be exact.

2. 777

Location: South Great George's Street

Margaritas and tacos are always a barrel of laughs, and 777 does some of the best variations in Dublin. On Taco Tuesdays you can get two for the price of one (for €7 to be exact, which is an absolute steal in this day and age).

1. The Back Page

Location: Phibsborough

If there's one place that's always got stuff going on to make the dining and drinking experience more fun, it's The Back Page. Most recently they've added a chicken wings eating contest to their weekly schedule (think Hot Ones style, minus the Sean Evans questions), but they do table quizzes, ping pong, bingo, and much more.

Hands down one of the most fun places to eat in Dublin.

Header images via Instagram/tokendublin & happysdublin

