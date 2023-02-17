Dublin ranks as one of the top European cities for foodies

I mean, we may be biased as a Dublin-based food blog, but we've gotta agree.

Well, it's official. Dublin is one of the top European cities for foodies out there. We knew it.

The study, conducted by casino review site Bonusetu, gathered data for all 44 European capital cities to create their Foodie Index Score. Dublin placed 10th on this list with a Foodie Index Score of 54.99 out of 100. Our fair city has an average of 51.47 restaurants per square mile, 22.03% of which offer vegan options. It also has 0.79 Michelin stars per square mile and 148 cuisines on offer. Foodies visiting Dublin can expect to spend an average of €80 for a three-course meal for two people.

In first place came Valletta in Malta, with a foodie index score of 78.36 out of 100, due to the amount of restaurants in this relatively small capital city. They also widely cater for vegans, and it has a high number of Michelin Guide restaurants relative to its size, with 41.67 Michelin Guide restaurants per square mile. In second place came Paris, and in third we have Athens.

You can check out the full ranking below.

These are the top 20 European foodie cities:

1. Valletta

2. Paris

3. Athens

4. Brussels

5. Lisbon

6. London

7. Amsterdam

8. Madrid

9. Monaco

10. Dublin

11. Berlin

12. Stockholm

13. Prague

14. Budapest

15. Vienna

16. Rome

17. Copenhagen

18. Luxembourg

19. Belgrade

20. Warsaw

