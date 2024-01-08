Former Bastible Head Chef to open new restaurant, guesthouse, and farm

One to watch.

Huge news as founder of Ómós Digest Cúán Greene has announced that he is opening his own restaurant, guesthouse, and garden after securing a suitable property about two kilometres from Abbeyleix in County Laois.

This project has been 17 years in the making, something that Greene has been dreaming about for as long as he has been working in a kitchen, and given his vast experience in the industry, we can only imagine this new multi-purpose venue will live up to his impressive resume.

I am very excited to announce that I am opening a restaurant, guesthouse, and 4-acre farm in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Ireland. It will be called Ómós. It’s a dream I’ve had for over 17 years, ever since I took my first step into a kitchen. Thanks @mcdigbyhttps://t.co/yZV41rNsUY — Cúán Greene (@CuanGreene) January 8, 2024

At just 31 years old, Greene is a well seasoned chef, an alum of Copenhagen's Noma and Geranium, as well as one-star Michelin restaurant Bastible, based in Portobello.

The guesthouse, a dilapidated Victorian house, is currently being restored to house 16 bedrooms - Greene's vision for the space is informal hospitality, with a focus on thoughtful cooking, with the hope that it will have more of an Irish home feeling than an unlived-in, aseptic kind of aesthetic typical of luxury hotels.

As for the restaurant, this is what Greene had to say about its creation:

"I thought the prospect of building my own restaurant from the ground up was inconceivable, a young chef’s pipedream– but we’re now doing it! The single-story restaurant building will be designed as a contemporary interpretation of a typical Irish vernacular farm, backing onto a market garden, allowing the new buildings to fit quietly into the rural landscape, while tying in traditional forms and materials."

Location was a huge draw for Greene, who says he is excited by the producers and ingredients at his disposal, with the hope to even raise their own livestock over time. However, they won't be "puritans to locality" wishing instead to look "further afield" in order to create the most striking flavours and appetising produce possible.

Ómós is not expected to open until July 2025, so there's a while yet for hype to build around this new venture from Greene. If you want to be along every step of the way, you can sign up to the Ómós newsletter for all the progress as it occurs.

Header images via Ómós

