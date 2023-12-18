Temple Bar pancake truck selling their food van in search of new venture

"We are excited to explore new opportunities."

Been wanting to start up your own hospitality business? Artisan pancake truck Viki's, which is normally based in Temple Bar on Saturdays, have taken to Instagram to share the news that they are selling their van in order to search for a more permanent location.

The food truck comes with plenty of fridge space and storage, double sink with an instant hot water pump, and is food safety ready (HAACP) compliant, and Viki's have also assured that the truck is "suitable for many types of projects or a mobile kitchen of any type."

Vikis said this of their decision to sell the truck:

"We’ve had a delightful 2 years running a successful food truck business and we are excited to explore new opportunities in the hospitality world. We’ve decided to sell our food truck and embark on the new venture, we are searching for the ideal permanent location that aligns with our vision."

Viki's affirmed that while they are selling the food truck, they are not selling their business. Which means they might be on the lookout for a brick and mortar location to whip up their artisan pancakes - we'll be keeping an eagle eye on their socials for more info.

If you're interested in purchasing the food truck, you can get in touch with them via WhatsApp.

