5 recent openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin now

Things are ever changing in this city, and that is certainly true of hospitality. Unfortunately this month the news broke that a much loved Italian restaurant in D6 was closing after many years of trade, a spot that served some of the best pizza in the city, at least in our humble opinion.

Thankfully, more restaurants tend to open than close in Dublin, and February has seen the arrival of five new spots, from a London-style cookie shop, to a new neighbourhood restaurant and wine bar, to the third iteration of a tried and true steakhouse.

Looking for some new spots to add to your list? We'll get started with the openers.

Openers

Boeuf & Frites

Crow Street, Temple Bar, more info here

Only open a couple of weeks, and new concept restaurant Boeuf & Frites is already flat out and booked up, with 350 people expected on the night we gave it a go.

On the off-chance you haven't come across the viral clips outlining the concept of Boeuf & Frites, we'll quickly explain what's on offer at the restaurant here: A choice of 7oz fillet, 10oz striploin or half a chargrilled chicken, a side salad, bottomless fries, your choice of sauce, garlic bread and profiteroles for dessert for €29.95. There's no additional charge for the bigger steak, no sneaky extra costs - just the option to fork out an extra €2 for a second sauce should the spirit move you. The deal is loosely inspired by the likes of L'Entrecote in London where you get two servings of steak frites for £29, but it's not a direct copy. Any new restaurant does their research, and the Boeuf boys visited steakhouses across the UK, France and the US before perfecting their model.

There's no ordering anxiety, no food regret, just an invitation to sit back and enjoy a good cut of beef without worrying about the extras you'll be hit with once the bill's rolled out. Despite its position as a budget steakhouse, the meat was cooked to absolute perfection.

Esther's

Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, more info here

There's a new neighbourhood restaurant in Mount Merrion, and we have a feeling it's going to have the locals flocking to it for any and all occasions.

Occupying the space previously held by little bro to big brother Michael's, Esther's officially opened on Thursday February 22nd, and has set bookings live on their website. The exterior is simple, one you'd almost pass by without another glance; the inside is intimate, on the smaller side of restaurants, with pale greys walls and plush bar chairs, accented by green tiles and gold hardware.

Esther's menu is short but considered, packed with locally sourced and fresh Irish ingredients - the below main is beef fillet with rainbow chard and a side (yes, a side) of cottage pie.

If you love the hustle and bustle of the kitchen (there's a reason The Bear has been so successful) you can even opt for seats at the chef's table to have a goo while you sip on your wine.

Beanhive

Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2, more info here

Beanhive has been a beloved spot on Dawson Street, serving the most artistic lattes in Dublin for over a decade now. Earlier this month they opened a brand new location on Lower Baggot Street, serving the same gorgeous latte art they have become so known for, so office workers and locals to one of Dublin city's longest streets can add a bit of sunshine to their days by popping in.

You can find them open Monday to Friday between 7:30 and 17:00 and on Saturdays between 8:30 and 17:00.

Surge Coffee

Sir Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, more info here

After months of hinting, Surge Specialty Coffee, known for their seaside location in Clontarf, have opened another spot overlooking the water, this time on Sir Rogerson's Quay, in between the Liffey and Grand Canal Dock.

Surge source their beans from Belfast roastery Root and Branch, while their pastries hail from Medialuna Croissanterie, connoisseurs of the artisan pastry.

Whether they are planning to launch their wine bar , the way they have in Clontarf, remains to be seen, but we have our fingers crossed for it - given its proximity to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, and 3Arena, it could be the perfect little spot for a bitta vino ahead of a show / gig.

In the meantime, you can stop into Surge from 7:30 to 17:30 seven days a week.

Cookieboy

Stephen's Street, Dublin 2, more info here

Cookieboy launched earlier this month, and has already gone viral on the likes of TikTok and Instagram, with reams and reams of cookies being broken in slow mo flooding our feeds, and inducing cookie cravings unlike any we've had since M&S started selling their famous chocolate chips boiis.

While they sell the classic flavours, there are a few wild card offerings to consider - the blueberry cheesecake or the strawberry. For the lactose intolerant or vegan masses, not to worry - there is a gooey and, to use a word that sends shivers down some people's spines, moist (sorry) biscoff cookie that is dairy-free.

Sadly for those who don't like Mondays, Cookieboy is in the same boat and doesn't open at the beginning of the week, but you will find their doors wide open and welcoming between Tuesday and Friday from 8:30, Saturdays from 9:30, and Sundays from 10:00.

Closure

Manifesto

Rathmines, Dublin 6, more info here

This news came as a shock to pizza and pasta lovers in the city; Dublin closures are never easy to stomach, but this one cuts deep; Manifesto was a more traditional Italian spot that has been hugely popular amongst its fellow Rathmines locals, and beyond, for years now, drawing in loved up couples and bickering families (as one such bickering family, it made a lovely backdrop for an all out rager last Father's Day) to enjoy some of the best pizza in Dublin, even making it to number 16 on our list.

We praised Manifesto for its classic Italian atmosphere - there were no flashy neon lights or trendy wooden panelled interiors - just white-clothed tables and good food. Even with the absence of a beer license, the Italian restaurant had people of all generations flock there regularly, enticing even the most loyal IPA drinkers to switch things up with a bottle of merlot instead.

Owner Lucio Paduano took to the Manifesto Facebook page to announce that they would be closing, despite trying their best efforts to keep things up and running. Manifesto took the time to thank all their loyal customers, past and present, as well as their staff.

Know of any recent openers or closures we might have missed? Let us know at [email protected].

