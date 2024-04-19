Search icon

19th Apr 2024

WIN: The chance to showcase your business at Taste of Dublin with Square

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Square

We’re teaming up with Square to showcase one amazing Irish business – we just need to find our winner first.

It goes without saying that Taste of Dublin is a major event of the Irish food and drinks calendar, and this year is set to be no exception.

From June 13th to 16th, Merrion Square will be transformed into an incredible celebration of the Irish food and drinks industry, with vendors showcasing their dishes like never before. And, if you’re an Irish business, you still have a chance to be a part of this phenomenal festival.

This year, we’re teaming up with Square to offer one Dublin business an incredible opportunity to showcase their dining at Taste of Dublin. Through this partnership, we’re creating the Lovin Dublin/Square restaurant at the festival – we just need one vendor to collaborate with. That’s right, we’re on the hunt for one business to be our featured restaurant for the weekend and it’s not an opportunity to be missed. The winner will not only receive premium space and visibility at Taste of Dublin, but they’ll also secure top media coverage as well, as we’ll be providing them with free advertisement on our platforms.

Taste of Dublin 2024 is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend, and if you’d like your business to be an integral part of it, we want to hear from you! To be in with a shot, fill out the form right here or below and let us know why your business deserves to be featured at this festival. We’re looking to hear what sets you apart from everyone else, so don’t be modest!

You can apply right here or below. The closing date for entries is the 19th of May. Good luck!

Fill out my online form.

Terms and Conditions

By providing your information, you agree to receive email and other communication from Square for the purpose of promoting products and services that may interest you or benefit your business. You can unsubscribe at any time. The winning entrant must be willing to onboard with Square, otherwise, the prize will be forfeited to another entrant.

