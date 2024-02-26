Pamper your mam with the ultimate Mother's Day gift guide from Lidl

Brought to you by Lidl

When only the very best will do on March 10th

Ah, Mams, through thick and thin, they're by our side, ready to offer a healthy dose of perspective, a shoulder to cry on or to talk some much-needed sense into us. They're our role models, our biggest supporters and our confidants all rolled into one. I mean, literally, where would we be without them?

While you never really need a special day to celebrate our Mams, Mother's Day is a brilliant opportunity to pop over with a pressie. This year, Mother's Day lands on Sunday, March 10th, and to help you go all out (without compromising on cost, of course), Lidl is on hand with some stunning gift ideas. Treat your mother to her very own foot spa, win brownie points with a swish hot air brush or go classic with a Mother's Day Mug and Giftset.

The items land in Lidl stores nationwide on Thursday 29 February, but to give you some early gift inspiration, we've picked out a few of our favourites. You can explore the full range right here.

Foot Spa, €24.99

For all the times your Mam said she's rushed off her feet with things to do, get her a foot spa so she can take a load off. This nifty machine has built in massage rollers, alongside a vibration and bubble massage function.

Hairdryer, €9.99

Our mams deserve the very best in hair care, so treat your mam to a brand new hairdryer, complete with two combined speed and temperature settings plus an additional cool shot option.

Hot Air Brush, €12.99

Take at home hair styling to the next level with this swish tool. This Hot Air Brush is a combination of a powerful hairdryer and a round styling brush, and it also protects against heat damage.

LED Travel Mirror, €12.99

Help your mother prepare for her next trip with this travel essential. This mirror is thin, foldable and rechargeable - ideal for her next trip away.

Vanity Case, €14.99

If your mam's beauty collection is forever sprawling, this handy vanity case could be the storage solution she needs.

Ladies' Watch & Jewellery Set €6.99 on Lidl Plus or €9.99

A bit of bling can go a long way on Mother's Day, and this set from Lidl takes the hassle out of your accessory hunt.

Mother's Day Mug, €2.99

Ensure your mam remembers your kind gesture with her morning cup of coffee or her evening tea.

Votive Gift-set Mother's Day, €3.99

Candles are a classic Mother's Day present for a reason, and this collection is a celebration of mothers everywhere.

Happy Mother's Day to all those Mams out there!

